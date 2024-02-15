Education: The budget allocated to Fulbright scholarships is increasing

Versiunea în limba română

Collaboration in the field of education between states is very important. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, met in Washington DC, with Scott Weinhold, Deputy Secretary of State in the Office of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US State Department, during the meeting aspects were discussed regarding the evolution of the Fulbright program in Romania, whose implementation began in 1960. Through the Fulbright program, Romanian citizens benefit from study and research scholarships in prestigious universities in the USA, and American citizens benefit from study and research scholarships in renowned Romanian universities. To date, over 3,600 Romanian and American students, teachers and researchers have benefited from Fulbright scholarships. During the meeting, the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, emphasized the efforts made by the Romanian Government to increase the number of scholarships: "The contribution of the Romanian side in relation to the funds allocated by the American side for the operation of the Fulbright Program and the development of university exchanges has increased considerably. We are glad to we announce that the budget allocated to Fulbright scholarships has increased year by year, reaching the point that, in 2024, we will have a considerable and auspicious increase". Minister Ligia Deca spoke about the educational initiatives that already exist - and which are supported by civil society partners - and about the opportunities offered by the new high school curriculum. The representatives of the State Department expressed openness to cooperation and exchange of experience in this field. Other topics addressed referred to the efficiency of the mechanism for recognizing the skills acquired by American students in Romania, especially for medical students, whose number has increased in recent years, the possibility of organizing exchanges of experience between teachers from Romania and those from USA, the initiation of the Flex Abroad program, in which, for the first time, 5 American students will study for a year in Romania, the importance of the grants awarded to the more than 3,000 Romanians who have benefited from study programs and not only in the USA in order to keep in touch with American professionals. The American side appreciated the efforts of the Romanian state to support students from Ukraine to continue their education, as well as to introduce the subject "History of the Jews. The Holocaust" in the framework plans for the high school. "Taking into account the multitude of collaboration programs, their success and impact, the delegation of the Ministry of Education proposed to the State Department the completion and renewal of the legal framework for collaboration in the field of education," the Ministry of Education press release states. Ligia Deca was accompanied by Remus Pricopie, rector of the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) and former president of the US-Romania Fulbright Commission Board.