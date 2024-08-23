Versiunea în limba română

- The Law of April 28, 2023, Reducing the Conditions for Obtaining Russian Citizenship: (Federal Law No. 127-FZ of April 28, 2023, amending the Federal Law "On Citizenship of the Russian Federation");

- The May 2023 Decree on Simplified Acquisition of Russian Citizenship for Mercenaries Fighting in Russian Armed Forces: (Presidential Decree No. 355 of May 15, 2023, on Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Russian Citizenship for Foreign Citizens Who Have Signed Contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation);

- The December 18, 2023 Decree Simplifying the Acquisition of Russian Citizenship for Citizens of Belarus, Moldova, and Kazakhstan: (Presidential Decree No. 789 of December 18, 2023, on Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Russian Citizenship for Citizens of Belarus, Moldova, and Kazakhstan);

- The August 19, 2024 Decree Granting Residency Rights in Russia to Citizens of Other States Who Share Russian Values and Oppose Their Own Countries' Policies: (Presidential Decree No. 619 of August 19, 2024, on Establishing a Simplified Procedure for Granting Residency Rights to Foreign Citizens Who Oppose Neoliberal Western Ideologies).

The adoption of this Legislative Package aims to consolidate a legislative and political strategy with several interconnected objectives related to geopolitics, demography, and national security.

• 1. Expanding the Demographic Base and Workforce:

- The Law of April 28, 2023, and the Decree of December 18, 2023, facilitate the acquisition of Russian citizenship for citizens of Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, and other states. This suggests an effort to attract new citizens, particularly from states with historical, cultural, and linguistic ties to Russia. In the context of a declining and aging Russian population, these measures are intended to increase the demographic base and support the economy and military system.

- Simplifying the citizenship process for these citizens serves as a tool to encourage immigration and retain individuals who share Russian values and speak the Russian language, ensuring easier integration into Russian society.

• 2. Increasing Military Capacity and Geopolitical Influence:

- The May 2023 Decree that simplifies the acquisition of citizenship for mercenaries fighting in the Russian armed forces is a measure aimed at attracting more foreign fighters to the Russian army, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine and other regional conflicts. This contributes to the expansion of Russian military power by recruiting fighters who can be quickly integrated into military structures.

- By offering citizenship, Russia ensures the loyalty of these combatants and can use this measure as an additional motivation to attract mercenaries from other countries, thus strengthening its human resources for external military operations.

• 3. Strengthening the Ideological and Strategic Support Base:

- The August 19, 2024 Decree that grants residency rights to foreign citizens who oppose Western ideologies reflects an effort to attract individuals who are ideologically aligned with Russia. This bolsters the political base and internal support and may also be a propaganda move, positioning Russia as a bastion of conservatism and anti-neoliberalism.

- This policy might aim to attract intellectuals, activists, or other influential individuals from the West or other regions who oppose the dominant ideologies in their home countries, offering them refuge in Russia and thereby strengthening the internal legitimacy of the Putin regime.

These legislative changes are part of a broader strategy to respond to internal and external challenges by creating a loyal, ideologically aligned population ready to contribute to the interests of the Russian state.