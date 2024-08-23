Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Effects of the Legislative Package on Simplifying Procedures for Obtaining Citizenship and Residency in the Russian Federation (2023-2024)

English Section / 23 august

Effects of the Legislative Package on Simplifying Procedures for Obtaining Citizenship and Residency in the Russian Federation (2023-2024)

Versiunea în limba română

- The Law of April 28, 2023, Reducing the Conditions for Obtaining Russian Citizenship: (Federal Law No. 127-FZ of April 28, 2023, amending the Federal Law "On Citizenship of the Russian Federation");

- The May 2023 Decree on Simplified Acquisition of Russian Citizenship for Mercenaries Fighting in Russian Armed Forces: (Presidential Decree No. 355 of May 15, 2023, on Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Russian Citizenship for Foreign Citizens Who Have Signed Contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation);

- The December 18, 2023 Decree Simplifying the Acquisition of Russian Citizenship for Citizens of Belarus, Moldova, and Kazakhstan: (Presidential Decree No. 789 of December 18, 2023, on Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Russian Citizenship for Citizens of Belarus, Moldova, and Kazakhstan);

- The August 19, 2024 Decree Granting Residency Rights in Russia to Citizens of Other States Who Share Russian Values and Oppose Their Own Countries' Policies: (Presidential Decree No. 619 of August 19, 2024, on Establishing a Simplified Procedure for Granting Residency Rights to Foreign Citizens Who Oppose Neoliberal Western Ideologies).

The adoption of this Legislative Package aims to consolidate a legislative and political strategy with several interconnected objectives related to geopolitics, demography, and national security.

1. Expanding the Demographic Base and Workforce:

- The Law of April 28, 2023, and the Decree of December 18, 2023, facilitate the acquisition of Russian citizenship for citizens of Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, and other states. This suggests an effort to attract new citizens, particularly from states with historical, cultural, and linguistic ties to Russia. In the context of a declining and aging Russian population, these measures are intended to increase the demographic base and support the economy and military system.

- Simplifying the citizenship process for these citizens serves as a tool to encourage immigration and retain individuals who share Russian values and speak the Russian language, ensuring easier integration into Russian society.

2. Increasing Military Capacity and Geopolitical Influence:

- The May 2023 Decree that simplifies the acquisition of citizenship for mercenaries fighting in the Russian armed forces is a measure aimed at attracting more foreign fighters to the Russian army, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine and other regional conflicts. This contributes to the expansion of Russian military power by recruiting fighters who can be quickly integrated into military structures.

- By offering citizenship, Russia ensures the loyalty of these combatants and can use this measure as an additional motivation to attract mercenaries from other countries, thus strengthening its human resources for external military operations.

3. Strengthening the Ideological and Strategic Support Base:

- The August 19, 2024 Decree that grants residency rights to foreign citizens who oppose Western ideologies reflects an effort to attract individuals who are ideologically aligned with Russia. This bolsters the political base and internal support and may also be a propaganda move, positioning Russia as a bastion of conservatism and anti-neoliberalism.

- This policy might aim to attract intellectuals, activists, or other influential individuals from the West or other regions who oppose the dominant ideologies in their home countries, offering them refuge in Russia and thereby strengthening the internal legitimacy of the Putin regime.

These legislative changes are part of a broader strategy to respond to internal and external challenges by creating a loyal, ideologically aligned population ready to contribute to the interests of the Russian state.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

23 august
Ediţia din 23.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9765
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4668
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2492
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8613
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur360.0863

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
notorium.ro
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb