Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Environmental groups call for immediate ban on ocean oil and gas exploration

O.D.
English Section / 8 aprilie

Environmental groups call for immediate ban on ocean oil and gas exploration

Versiunea în limba română

The global environmental community is issuing an urgent appeal to protect the marine environment ahead of the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3). More than 100 environmental groups are calling for an immediate ban on ocean oil and gas exploration, according to an open letter published by the dpa agency.

Continued exploration threatens marine ecosystems

The 111 signatory organizations warn that the continued search for fossil fuels on the seabed is seriously threatening marine ecosystems. They stress that UNOC3 must become "a moment for action" to stop these destructive practices. "These activities are causing some of the most intense noise in our seas, with serious and even deadly effects on marine life - from the smallest plankton to large whales," said Nicolas Entrup of OceanCare, the organization that initiated this open letter.

Entrup also stressed that healthy oceans are essential in combating the most severe effects of climate change, and the document submitted to the UN is a call for coherence between climate and ocean protection policies.

Europe, called to lead by example

Environmental organizations have appealed to European governments, highlighting positive examples: France, Spain and Portugal have already banned the initiation of new oil and gas exploration in their territorial waters. The third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) will take place from 9 to 13 June 2025, in Nice, and will be co-chaired by France and Costa Rica. The conference is expected to discuss critical issues raised by environmental organizations and develop international agreements to protect the oceans.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

08 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 08 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

BURSA

Dosar BURSA - America azi: Izolare, Polarizare, Reconfigurare Globală

Această ediţie specială, publicată sub egida ziarului BURSA, reuneşte într-un volum coerent o analiză aprofundată şi stratificată a celei mai spectaculoase reveniri politice din istoria Statelor Unite ale Americii: al doilea mandat al lui Donald J. Trump

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

08 aprilie
Ediţia din 08.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

PREŢUL SĂNĂTĂŢII

Suplimentul BURSA PREŢUL SĂNĂTĂŢII
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5431
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3277
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8379
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur442.3381

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb