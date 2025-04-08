Environmental groups call for immediate ban on ocean oil and gas exploration

Versiunea în limba română

The global environmental community is issuing an urgent appeal to protect the marine environment ahead of the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3). More than 100 environmental groups are calling for an immediate ban on ocean oil and gas exploration, according to an open letter published by the dpa agency.

• Continued exploration threatens marine ecosystems

The 111 signatory organizations warn that the continued search for fossil fuels on the seabed is seriously threatening marine ecosystems. They stress that UNOC3 must become "a moment for action" to stop these destructive practices. "These activities are causing some of the most intense noise in our seas, with serious and even deadly effects on marine life - from the smallest plankton to large whales," said Nicolas Entrup of OceanCare, the organization that initiated this open letter.

Entrup also stressed that healthy oceans are essential in combating the most severe effects of climate change, and the document submitted to the UN is a call for coherence between climate and ocean protection policies.

• Europe, called to lead by example

Environmental organizations have appealed to European governments, highlighting positive examples: France, Spain and Portugal have already banned the initiation of new oil and gas exploration in their territorial waters. The third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) will take place from 9 to 13 June 2025, in Nice, and will be co-chaired by France and Costa Rica. The conference is expected to discuss critical issues raised by environmental organizations and develop international agreements to protect the oceans.