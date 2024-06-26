Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

EURO 2024: qualifying in eighths and mass arithmetic

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 26 iunie

Edward Iordănescu: "After the incredible atmosphere in Munich, came the lesson of support and affection in Koln. The most emotional moments for me as a coach so far. I am grateful and thank you personally, but also on behalf of the entire staff and of the national team locker room, on behalf of all our boys!" (Photo source: facebook / Edi Iordănescu)

Edward Iordănescu: "After the incredible atmosphere in Munich, came the lesson of support and affection in Koln. The most emotional moments for me as a coach so far. I am grateful and thank you personally, but also on behalf of the entire staff and of the national team locker room, on behalf of all our boys!" (Photo source: facebook / Edi Iordănescu)

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

The national team plays today a decisive match for the qualification to the round of 16 of EURO 2024. The situation in our group is complicated enough that anything is possible. Against this background, football fans have rediscovered arithmetic and do calculations more like in primary classes. Additions, subtractions, miracles, misfortunes, all are mixed with passion so that after the equal sign they write qualification.

Our team is in a very good position and we have to admit that it is quite difficult to miss qualification. A win or a draw against Slovakia automatically secures qualification. Also, a victory of Belgium against Ukraine guarantees us qualification even if we lose today's match, because according to the calculations from the other groups played until the end of the edition, in the fight for the 3 qualifying places, Croatia is weaker in points than our team, and Hungary can only beat us if we lose 0-5.

The planets are quite well aligned, so reasons for optimism abound. Obviously it's one thing to rank 1st in the group and catch a weaker opponent and another to finish 3rd and play with a very strong team.

This is also known by the players and they are mounted to manage to catch a favorable lane. Denis Drăguş declared that the Romanian national team is playing the match against Slovakia with the thought of victory and first place in group E:

"The family was with us from the beginning, it was important that we could spend an afternoon with them, they loaded us up, we are more than ready for Wednesday's match. I think that all of Europe was amazed by the Romanian supporters. We recovered well, everyone did their job well, we gave everything in this aspect as well and we are ready for Slovakia, We are going to win, to take the 1st place in the group, with this thought we leave, and make the world again happy. After what I saw and felt at this Euro, I would give up several years of my career to play a quarter-final on July 6, when it's my birthday. We are ready to give the last drop on the field, for Romania".

Edward Iordănescu, for his part, sent a message of thanks to the fans whom he wishes to see almost at the last match in the group: "When the Romanian anthem is resounding from tens of thousands of chests in a EURO stadium, in a foreign country, at the end in a match in which we are led, it means that the sacrifice and the fight of the players on the field are not only appreciated by the Romanian supporters, but they united in an overwhelming force all our work and the affection of Romanians everywhere. After the incredible atmosphere in Munich, the lesson came of support and affection from Koln. The most emotional moments for me as a coach so far. I am grateful and thank you on behalf of the entire staff and the national team locker room, on behalf of all our boys!

As promised, this team gives it their all. To the end. Regardless of the day and the opponent, we are Romanians, we are proud of it and we fight to the end!

Sometimes it works out perfectly, sometimes it doesn't. But when we leave the field without any doubt that we gave everything for Romania and for the Romanians, we have every chance that in the next match we will change things on the table! We will recover physically as quickly as possible, we have already gathered the ranks and we will be ready again, with all our heart and our best, to make you proud again! The end is not here, I assure you. And we, together, fight to the end".

Romania won against Ukraine, score 3-0, lost against Belgium, 0-2, and will play today, from 19:00, against Slovakia.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie
Ediţia din 26.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
APA NOVA
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6386
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1926
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8873
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur348.0234

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb