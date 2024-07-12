EURO 2024: the 2.5 billion euro final

Versiunea în limba română

Spain and England will play the EURO 2024 final on Sunday in Berlin. Spain was the nice surprise of the tournament, performing at a high level in every match, England managed only one good match, in the semi-finals, but it confirms the calculations of the Artificial Intelligence, which credited it with the best chances to win the trophy before the start of the tournament. The time of predictions has passed, the matter is simple, beyond the 50% chances for each team are nothing but speculations. England has a squad worth 1.53 billion euros, while Spain has players worth 966 million euros, according to transfermarkt.com data. In the FIFA ranking, England is also better, occupying the 5th place, the Iberians are ranked three places lower. The best rated Spaniard is the midfielder Rodri, 120 million euros, on the other hand, Jude Bellingham is valued at 180 million euros.

The England coach, Gareth Southgate, said after qualifying for the EURO 2024 final, that his team's goal was to win the European Football Championship from the beginning, but he is aware that to achieve it, he will have to beat "the best team of the tournament" , Spain: "We came here to try to win the tournament and that remains our goal. We have a group with many new players and half of them have never been to a final tournament, but they all support each other. The only reason I have accepted this job was to try to bring success to England as a nation and to try to improve English football. That's why I was able to lead the team in its first final abroad. Against Spain, we have to be exceptional, with the ball and without the ball". England played two finals in its history, at the 1966 World Cup and at EURO 2020, each time in London.

Spain's national football coach, Luis de la Fuente, was delighted with his team's performance, praising in particular the young striker Lamine Yamal, whom he considers a "genius": "I saw a genius. He can be better every day and continues to grow, with this attitude, this maturity and professionalism that he shows. What makes me happy is that he is playing with us, that he is Spanish and that we can enjoy him for many more years. I am proud of the journey that we went through until this final, from the very complicated matches we had to play. There is no success without suffering, and these players are young, but they are prepared to suffer and work. Our idea of football is It's based on our confidence. That's what we want to play. We know we're capable of playing football. Individually, my players are fantastic through their individual qualities, they always work for the common good, for the collective effort". Spain won the European title in 1964, 2008 and 2012, managing to become world champion in 2010.