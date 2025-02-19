Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

European banks step up mergers and acquisitions

A.V.
English Section / 19 februarie

European banks step up mergers and acquisitions

Versiunea în limba română

The European banking sector is facing a wave of consolidation, as institutions seek to strengthen their market position, expand their asset base and improve returns, Global Finance Magazine reports. The cited source shows that, with interest rates stabilizing and capital reserves at healthy levels, banks are taking advantage of strategic acquisitions aimed at fueling their growth and boosting their profitability.

Global Finance recalls that the European banking group UBS completed its landmark acquisition of Credit Suisse in July 2024, marking one of the largest transactions in the sector. In the UK, Nationwide completed its acquisition of Virgin Money, while Italy's UniCredit is looking to increase its stake in Germany's Commerzbank. Dutch lender ING has also signaled its intention to acquire rival banks in key European markets.

Higher interest rates and improved capital buffers have bolstered European banks' ability to make acquisitions. As interest rates start to fall, M&A activity could gain new momentum as banks seek higher profitability in an increasingly competitive environment.

"There are a number of possible explanations for the acceleration in European banking deals," says Russ Mould, chief investment officer at AJ Bell. "These include a push for further consolidation to boost margins and return on equity - particularly in the EU, where the banking system remains highly fragmented. Strong balance sheets that easily meet regulatory requirements allow for room for M&A, even after increasingly generous dividend payouts and share buyback programs."

Despite the increase in M&A activity in the European banking sector, such a challenge may take some time for the largest banks in the US and China, as these institutions outperform their European rivals in domestic activity, cross-border lending and digitalization.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, in 2024, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China accumulated the most assets under management (AUM), at $6.3 trillion. It was followed by Agricultural Bank of China, which amassed AUM of $5.6 trillion, and China Construction Bank Corp., with $5.4 trillion of AUM.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was the best-placed US bank, with AUM of $3.9 trillion. For comparison, the most successful European bank in terms of AUM was HSBC Holdings of the UK, with investments worth $2.9 trillion.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie
Ediţia din 19.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7573
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2777
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9915
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur445.0254

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb