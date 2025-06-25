Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

European Commission wants to borrow 70 billion euros through bonds

V.R.
English Section / 25 iunie

European Commission wants to borrow 70 billion euros through bonds

Versiunea în limba română

The European Commission recently announced its intention to issue EU bonds worth up to 70 billion euros in the second half of 2025, a press release from the Community Executive informs, according to Agerpres.

The planned issuance is in addition to the 86 billion euros collected in the first half of the year, in line with the previously communicated planned issuance for the whole of 2025, of around 160 billion euros.

The issuance will finance payments for NextGenerationEU and other policy programs, such as the Facility for Ukraine, the Reform and Growth Facility for the Western Balkans and macro-financial assistance loans granted to neighboring countries.

In line with established practice, the Commission will carry out these issuances within the framework of its unified financing approach, using biannual financing plans to communicate target issuance volumes based on the evolution of financing needs.

The Commission will continue to issue NextGenerationEU Green Bonds to finance the green window of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). So far, euro75 billion has been mobilised through NextGenerationEU Green Bonds.

Further NextGenerationEU Green Bond issuances will depend on Member States notifying and validating additional climate-relevant expenditure in line with the NextGenerationEU Green Bond Framework.

The European Commission borrows on international capital markets on behalf of the EU and disburses funds to Member States and third countries under several lending programmes. EU loans are guaranteed by the EU budget and contributions to the EU budget are an unconditional legal obligation of all Member States under the EU Treaties.

Based on EU bonds and NextGenerationEU green bonds collected since mid-2021, the Commission has so far disbursed over euro304 billion in grants and loans to EU Member States under the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Up to euro74 billion has been allocated to other EU programmes benefiting from NextGenerationEU funding.

Starting in January 2023, the Commission will issue single-brand EU bonds, rather than separately labelled bonds for individual programmes, structured around pre-announced six-monthly financing plans and issuance windows.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 iunie

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

25 iunie
Ediţia din 25.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0522
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3501
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3713
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9225
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur464.3232

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb