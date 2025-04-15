Eurovision 2025: Spain calls for a debate with geopolitical overtones

Versiunea în limba română

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has launched an official appeal to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organiser of the Eurovision Song Contest, to initiate a debate on the participation of Israeli public broadcaster KAN in this year's edition of the competition, in the context of the tense situation in Gaza. According to an official statement, RTVE expressed its "concerns" about the impact that the current conflict is having on public perception and the atmosphere surrounding the contest.

• Geopolitical context reignites Eurovision controversies

RTVE's request comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the attack on 7 October 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 casualties in Israel and devastating bombardments on the Gaza Strip. These events have generated a wave of protests among European civil society, but also among some Eurovision participants, who are calling for Israel to be excluded, as was done with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

• A music competition between televisions, not states

Eurovision is, from a formal point of view, a competition between public television stations, not between governments. However, the implicit symbolism and national representation of the event transforms participation into a gesture with a strong political charge. In this sense, RTVE is not calling for Israel to be excluded, but proposes a collective debate among EBU member broadcasters, to reflect on the implications of KAN television's participation in the current context.

• Tense precedents and the EBU decision

Israel's participation in Eurovision was also controversial in 2024, when the contest was held in Malmö, Sweden. Thousands of people protested in the streets, and security measures were significantly increased to protect the Israeli representative. The EBU refused to exclude Israel, arguing that it was not its role to compare armed conflicts. However, Israel's original song was rejected for political content. After amendments, Israel was accepted into the contest. For the 2025 edition, KAN chose Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Hamas attack on October 7, as the country's representative.

• Spain, an influential member of the "Big Five"

RTVE is part of the "Big Five" group, along with France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom - countries that contribute significantly to the organization of Eurovision and that are directly qualified for the final. In this context, Spain's appeal takes on additional weight, coming from one of the countries most involved in this European musical project. This year's Eurovision contest is scheduled to take place from May 17 to 25 in Basel, Switzerland, and will bring together 37 participating countries. RTVE's request highlights Eurovision's recurring dilemma: is a completely apolitical contest possible in deeply tense times? The EBU's decision on whether to debate or change its position will be closely watched by both contest fans and international public opinion.