Fake news in the hydrotechnical field: the ministers of Energy and Environment have notified DIICOT

Versiunea în limba română

Mircea Fechet - Minister of Environment, Water and Forests - and Sebastian Burduja - Minister of Energy have notified the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) against individuals who intentionally disseminated false information, through online media channels and social networks, regarding the alleged demolition of dams in Romania, according to a press release published yesterday on the websites of the two ministries.

The cited source states that the action of the two ministers "aims to protect the national interest, counter disinformation campaigns and sanction those who, through such actions, affect national security".

Mircea Fechet, Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, stated: "Dams are essential infrastructures for national security and for the protection of the population against risks such as floods. As Minister of the Environment, I firmly reject any attempt to manipulate public opinion by disseminating fake news. These disinformation campaigns are not only an insult to the authorities, but also a direct threat to the stability of our country. Fans of populist leaders will not succeed in intoxicating the Romanian people with lies. We will respond promptly, by legal means, every time, to protect the public interest and the integrity of state institutions." In turn, Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy, said: "Hydropower is one of the pillars of Romania's energy security, and dams play a vital role in maintaining the stability of our energy system and in protecting against floods. Every false rumor, disseminated by irresponsible individuals, does nothing but weaken the population's trust in the authorities and fuel social tensions. These fake news propagators must understand that we will not tolerate such attacks on Romania. National security and energy for citizens will always be firmly defended. Just as we collaborated excellently with Minister Fechet to unblock and accelerate investments in hydroelectric power plants started before 1989, we are also teaming up to combat fake news and sanction those who propagate it, at the behest of those who do not want Romania to have safe, accessible and clean energy, produced here, in our country".

The complaint was filed regarding the commission of the crime of communicating false information provided for in art. 404 of the Penal Code in relation to the threats to national security provided for in art. 3 letters f), m), o) and p) of Law no. 51/1991 on the national security of Romania and was drawn up following the appearance of fake news, published starting with January 6, 2025, which claimed that the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests had issued an order providing for the demolition of dams, including those with a hydropower role, as a result of alleged European directives and regulations. In addition, this information was amplified on social networks by various users, which generated panic and confusion among public opinion.

The cited press release states: "In reality, the draft Order NTLH-033 exclusively regulates the management of obsolete dams, without affecting hydropower dams or other strategic infrastructures. The draft Order submitted to public debate in December 2024 aims to ensure efficient and safe management of dams that are no longer in use, through conservation, post-use or, in exceptional cases, abandonment procedures, without providing for the demolition of functional structures. This draft complies with national legislation and is not related to the European regulations erroneously invoked in press articles. Moreover, the draft represents a succinct and technical update of Order no. 119/2002, which has regulated the same field for the last two decades. During this period, there has been no situation in which dams have been demolished arbitrarily or without technical and legal justification. Thus, the continuity of national regulations and the lack of substantial changes strongly contradict any speculation regarding the demolition of dams.

The cited source mentions that Ministers Burduja and Fechet reaffirm that no hydroelectric dam in Romania will be demolished, that all information circulated in this regard is baseless and that the legal actions initiated against those who disseminated this false information reflect the firm commitment of the Romanian Government to protect national security and to ensure correct information for citizens.

We recall that in the latter part of last year, also in the field of energy, Minister Burduja notified the Prosecutor's Office regarding the false news propagated by some non-governmental organizations regarding the extraction of gas from the Black Sea, as well as with the actions carried out by these NGOs regarding the prevention of the completion of the construction of hydroelectric power plants that are vital for the security of the national energy system and for ensuring the energy independence of our country. At the time, the Minister of Energy claimed that the respective organizations were playing into the hands of foreign state and non-state actors, who do not want the planned energy investments to be made in our country.

Also last year, the organization Greenpeace announced that it would notify the Prosecutor's Office regarding the crime of abuse of office that the Minister of Environment, Mircea Fechet, allegedly committed when he approved the exploitation of gas from the Neptun Deep perimeter. The Minister of Environment explained at the time that the issuance of the environmental authorization for the Neptun Deep project carried out in partnership by OMV with Romgaz does not fall within his attributions, but falls under the exclusive competence of the National Environmental Protection Agency, through the Constanţa County Environmental Protection Agency.