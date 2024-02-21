Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Feper - at a loss last year, compared to a profit of 4.2 million lei in 2022

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 21 februarie

Photo source: facebook/FEPER

Photo source: facebook/FEPER

Versiunea în limba română

The company saw a doubling of energy and water expenses

Feper Bucharest (FEP), a company in the portfolio of SIF Transilvania (SIF3), reported a loss of 0.64 million lei for last year, compared to a net profit of about 4.2 million lei in 2022, even though the operating income has increased by 32%, up to 75.6 million lei, according to the company's report published yesterday on its own website.

The production sold was worth 48.3 million lei, 4% more than the previous year, while the revenue from the sale of goods amounted to 15.4 million lei, an increase of 39%. Last year, the company collected operating subsidies of 11.6 million lei, according to the report.

On the other hand, operating expenses amounted to 75.4 million lei, 39.3% above those recorded in the previous year, the biggest increase being energy and water expenses, which amounted to 30 .7 million lei, almost double compared to the previous year. Personnel expenses amounted to 20.5 million lei, 16.6% more than in 2022, while other operating expenses were 9.7 million lei, up 35.9%.

Under these conditions, Feper Bucharest reported for the last year an operating profit of 0.16 million lei, well below that of the previous year, of 3.2 million lei, a result that was eroded by a financial loss of 0.43 millions of lei.

Feper produces and sells metal objects (cabinets, various accessories, etc.), but also provides tourist activities and rental of the spaces it owns. Transilvania Investments owns 85.8% of the company, while the Romanian State, through the Authority for the Administration of State Assets, has 9.4% of Feper.

