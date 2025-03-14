Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
FIFA fails another transparency test

O.D.
English Section / 14 martie

Photo souce: https://www.estadioazteca.com.mx/en/timeline/la-construccion-del-futuro/

Photo souce: https://www.estadioazteca.com.mx/en/timeline/la-construccion-del-futuro/

Versiunea în limba română

An international trade union mission, present in Mexico to inspect working conditions on the construction sites of the upcoming World Cup, was categorically denied access to the Estadio Azteca. The decision has sparked controversy, and accusations are being directed at FIFA. Old habits are hard to break, and FIFA is not doing well when it comes to transparency. The organization of the final tournaments in Russia (2018) and Qatar (2022) are two examples of how many rights are trampled on without the football forum considering this a problem.

The 83,000-seat Mexican stadium, Estadio Azteca, is undergoing renovations to host the opening match of the 2026 World Cup. As part of a planned inspection, the international trade union's mission for decent work requested access to the stadium to assess the working conditions of the workers involved. However, the request was denied without clear explanation. Raimundo Ribeiro, vice-president of the Building and Wood Workers International (BWI), said witnesses had noted the presence of several "heavyweight men" stationed at the workers' entrance to the stadium, raising suspicions about the reasons for the denial of access.

FIFA accused of obstruction

Ribeiro accused FIFA of blocking independent monitoring of labor conditions: "FIFA must be held accountable and stop obstructing inspections. If it does not act, this episode will not only be a scandal for Mexico, but will also set a dangerous precedent for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups, which will be held in Saudi Arabia." Ambet Yuson, the secretary general of the BWI, also expressed his indignation: "FIFA President Gianni Infantino has no problem posing with political leaders, but FIFA cannot guarantee the protection of workers who build stadiums for the World Cup."

The international body rejected the accusations, stating that the stadium and its renovation process are not directly managed by FIFA, but by a local union, the Confederacion Autonoma de Trabajadores y Empleados de Mexico (CATEM). "FIFA promotes the highest international labor standards and ensures that workers' rights are respected in activities related to its competitions," the organization said in a statement.

A stadium with history, but also problems

The Estadio Azteca, famous for hosting the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, is managed by Grupo Televisa, the Mexican multimedia giant. Recently, the company's executive chairman, Emilio Azcarraga Jean, took leave amid a large-scale corruption investigation. In this tense context, the refusal of access to the union mission raises serious questions about the transparency and protection of workers involved in the preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Ziarul BURSA

14 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 martie

