First Tech Challenge world robotics championship, won by students from Focşan

O.D.
English Section / 23 aprilie

First Tech Challenge world robotics championship, won by students from Focşan

Local education has a new source of pride. The AICitizen robotics team of "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" College from Focşani won the First Tech Challenge world robotics championship, which took place in Houston, in the United States of America, announced the team's coordinator, professor Tiberiu Oprea. The Focsan team reached the finals in alliance with two other teams, The Clueless from San Diego and California and Texpand from CapeTown, South Africa, AICitizen being the Captain team. Another team from Romania also reached the finals, Ro2D2 from Ploiesti, which made an alliance with RoboKings Aurum from Sunshine Coast, Australia and Hawk - Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, the Ploiesti team also being the Captain team of the alliance. The AICitizen alliance won with a score of 400 to 374. The AICitizen team consists of 12 students, Irina Curcă, Elisa Elena Baciu, Petru Stoica, Raul Ştefan Buşilă, Marius Bogdan Hanu, Rami Stănilă, Cosmin Daniel Lupu, Călin Matei Sandu , Ştefania Găină, Rareş Costin Constantinescu, Bianca Maria Gorgan and Tudor Deian Bernovici, coordinated by professor Tiberiu Oprea. More than 200 of the world's best robotics teams participated in the First Tech Challenge World Robotics Championship in the USA.

23 aprilie

