Fishing & Hunting Expo - I've seen happy men too

O.D.
English Section / 25 martie

Fishing & Hunting Expo - I've seen happy men too

In a world where men's weekends are divided between shopping at the mall and visiting relatives, there is one place where, year after year, they can be seen truly happy: Fishing & Hunting Expo! The place where they don't talk about shoe discounts or "how did you choose that color for the curtains?", but about rods, boats, scopes, lures and baits. The event, now in its ninth edition, was held again this year at ROMEXPO, on an area slightly larger than the last enormous fish that escaped from the fishing rod. With over 12,000 square meters dedicated to fishing, hunting and outdoor adventures, the exhibition was more captivating than a fishing story told around a campfire.

What Heaven Looks Like for Some

For four explosive days, some of the biggest equipment manufacturers and distributors exhibited their latest innovations. Whoever thought that dad's fishing rod from 1983 was still relevant changed their minds completely when they saw the technological madness that appeared! Not only fishermen had a lot to choose from, but also hunters, who found state-of-the-art equipment, weapons, ammunition and even taxidermy workshops for their trophies.

Unforgettable moments

There were workshops with certified fishermen - because it's always good to learn how to catch fish without just being left with a stretched line and vain hopes. There was a pool for spinning tests - that is, the place where you can finally test how your new rod casts, without accidentally catching the living room curtain. There was no shortage of raffle prizes - so that no one would leave the area without feeling like they had won something (even if it wasn't the promised fish). For any fisherman, hunter or just a nature lover, the exhibition was the perfect place to learn new things and expand their equipment collection.

In conclusion, we saw some truly happy men holding a rod in their hands!

