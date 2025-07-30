Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Floods: National Mobilization in Support of Suceava and Neamţ

O.D.
English Section / 30 iulie

Floods: National Mobilization in Support of Suceava and Neamţ

Versiunea în limba română

Following the torrential rains that hit the north of the country between July 27 and 28, the authorities have launched an unprecedented mobilization. Firefighters from eight counties - Bistriţa-Năsăud, Cluj, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mureş, Neamţ, Sălaj and Vrancea - were sent to support their colleagues in Suceava County, where the localities of Broşteni, Haleasa, Holdiţa, Neagra and Argestru were severely affected by the floods. In Neamţ County, the commune of Farcaşa suffered significant damage, and the interventions aim to unclog roads, evacuate water and remove alluvium.

Rivers burst their banks, roads impassable and homes affected

The damage recorded is significant: dozens of households were flooded, roads became impassable, and alluvium invaded the yards and annexes of homes. The teams of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations intervene with special equipment to evacuate the water, but also to unblock access to isolated areas. Residents of the affected villages are facing not only the lack of drinking water or electricity, but also the loss of personal belongings.

Flood codes for dozens of counties

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued new flood warnings on Tuesday, with an impact in several regions of the country. An Orange Code is valid until noon today for rivers in 17 counties, including Suceava, Neamţ, Botoşani, Harghita, Mureş, Sibiu and Hunedoara. A Yellow Code has also been issued for rivers in 28 other counties, thus extending the risk to a large part of the country. Authorities warn that, during the mentioned period, flash floods on small rivers, significant leakages from the slopes and possible exceeding of the defense quotas are expected.

Suceava Prefecture launches humanitarian appeals and asks for volunteers

Faced with the extent of the damage, Suceava Prefecture has sent a humanitarian appeal to the population, NGOs and private companies. Essential products for those affected are requested - from non-perishable food and hygiene products to cleaning equipment. At the same time, volunteers are needed to distribute aid and help clean up households destroyed by the floods. The communities of Broşteni, Stulpicani and Ostra are among the most severely affected, with damaged road infrastructure, affected utility networks and hundreds of families left without safe shelter.

Recommendations for the population and risk of new floods

The Department for Emergency Situations warns citizens to be extremely cautious in the coming period. It is recommended to avoid crossing watercourses, constantly monitor the evolution of river levels and prepare for evacuation, if the situation requires it. The situation remains fluid, and the authorities fear that, if the rainfall continues with the same intensity, the wave of destruction could spread to other regions.

Solidarity and the need for a systemic response

The floods of these days bring back to the forefront the fragility of local infrastructure in the face of extreme weather phenomena, but also the need for consistent investments in prevention, hydrographic regulation and the preparation of the population for emergency situations. In the absence of structural measures, humanitarian appeals and the efforts of volunteers remain the only real shields against increasingly frequent natural disasters.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie
Ediţia din 30.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0751
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3838
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4448
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8533
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur468.8607

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb