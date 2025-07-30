Floods: National Mobilization in Support of Suceava and Neamţ

Versiunea în limba română

Following the torrential rains that hit the north of the country between July 27 and 28, the authorities have launched an unprecedented mobilization. Firefighters from eight counties - Bistriţa-Năsăud, Cluj, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mureş, Neamţ, Sălaj and Vrancea - were sent to support their colleagues in Suceava County, where the localities of Broşteni, Haleasa, Holdiţa, Neagra and Argestru were severely affected by the floods. In Neamţ County, the commune of Farcaşa suffered significant damage, and the interventions aim to unclog roads, evacuate water and remove alluvium.

• Rivers burst their banks, roads impassable and homes affected

The damage recorded is significant: dozens of households were flooded, roads became impassable, and alluvium invaded the yards and annexes of homes. The teams of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations intervene with special equipment to evacuate the water, but also to unblock access to isolated areas. Residents of the affected villages are facing not only the lack of drinking water or electricity, but also the loss of personal belongings.

• Flood codes for dozens of counties

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued new flood warnings on Tuesday, with an impact in several regions of the country. An Orange Code is valid until noon today for rivers in 17 counties, including Suceava, Neamţ, Botoşani, Harghita, Mureş, Sibiu and Hunedoara. A Yellow Code has also been issued for rivers in 28 other counties, thus extending the risk to a large part of the country. Authorities warn that, during the mentioned period, flash floods on small rivers, significant leakages from the slopes and possible exceeding of the defense quotas are expected.

• Suceava Prefecture launches humanitarian appeals and asks for volunteers

Faced with the extent of the damage, Suceava Prefecture has sent a humanitarian appeal to the population, NGOs and private companies. Essential products for those affected are requested - from non-perishable food and hygiene products to cleaning equipment. At the same time, volunteers are needed to distribute aid and help clean up households destroyed by the floods. The communities of Broşteni, Stulpicani and Ostra are among the most severely affected, with damaged road infrastructure, affected utility networks and hundreds of families left without safe shelter.

• Recommendations for the population and risk of new floods

The Department for Emergency Situations warns citizens to be extremely cautious in the coming period. It is recommended to avoid crossing watercourses, constantly monitor the evolution of river levels and prepare for evacuation, if the situation requires it. The situation remains fluid, and the authorities fear that, if the rainfall continues with the same intensity, the wave of destruction could spread to other regions.

• Solidarity and the need for a systemic response

The floods of these days bring back to the forefront the fragility of local infrastructure in the face of extreme weather phenomena, but also the need for consistent investments in prevention, hydrographic regulation and the preparation of the population for emergency situations. In the absence of structural measures, humanitarian appeals and the efforts of volunteers remain the only real shields against increasingly frequent natural disasters.