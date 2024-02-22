Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Football and money: Changes in Manchester United's shareholding

O.D.
English Section / 22 februarie

Photo source: facebook / Manchester United-Football Club

Photo source: facebook / Manchester United-Football Club

Versiunea în limba română

Transactions in the world of football are at an unprecedented level, from the contracts of coaches and players to transfers and the sale of shares. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the patron of the petrochemical company Ineos, has become a co-owner of Manchester United football club, after his entry into the capital of this group was officially approved. The 71-year-old businessman has "completed the acquisition" of 25% of the English club's shares, according to the terms of the agreement, "after meeting all conditions, including approvals from the English Football Association and the Premier League", he announced Manchester United in a statement. Ratcliffe has invested $200 million (approximately euro185 million) to increase its share portfolio, which brings its commitment to "approximately 27.7%", the statement said. He also has to come up with another 100 million dollars (92 million euros) by December 31, 2024, an amount intended for "future investments in the infrastructure of the Old Trafford stadium". This would bring his commitment to 28.9%. "Becoming co-owner of Manchester United is a great honor and comes with great responsibility," commented Ratcliffe.

The deal "marks the completion of the transaction but is only the beginning of our journey to bring Manchester United to the top of English, European and world football with world-class facilities for our supporters. Work to achieve these goals will accelerate from today," he added the billionaire. This outcome marks the end of a long story that began in November 2022, when the Glazer family, the American owner of the famous English team, announced that they were studying a total or partial sale of the club. Jim Ratcliffe faced competition from Sheikh Jassim Ben Hamad Al Thani, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), who withdrew from the race in October 2023.

The founder of the Ineos group is no stranger to the world of football, he also patronizes the clubs OGC Nice (France) and Lausanne-Sport (Switzerland).

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

22 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 22 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

22 februarie
Ediţia din 22.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

21 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6073
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2331
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8143
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.5443

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb