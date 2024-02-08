Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Football and money: the legends return to the World Cup

O.D.
English Section / 8 februarie

Football and money: the legends return to the World Cup

Versiunea în limba română

Football is an industry. As things stand, the financial part is very important. As footballers' lives are quite short, but their fame lasts much longer, a loophole has been found for everyone to take advantage of. This summer, England will host the first World Cup dedicated to football legends, in which players over 35 years of age who wrote history in the "king sport" will participate, the British newspaper Daily Mail announces. In this tournament, organized by the Elite Players Group (EPG), eight selected teams that have won the title of world champion at least once in their history, led by Brazil, will participate. The matches will last 70 minutes, and the venues have not yet been confirmed, but the quoted publication states that they would take place at the stadiums of some important clubs in the north of England. The quarter-finals are to be played on June 4 and 5, with both semi-finals scheduled for June 8, before the grand final on June 11. Along with the Selecao, the selected teams of legends from Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, Uruguay, France and England will participate in the tournament in Albion. Daily Mail also revealed the names of some of the legends who will face off at this unprecedented World Cup: "England: Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Ashley Cole, Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand, David James, Frank Lampard, Robbie Fowler. Argentina: Esteban Cambiasso, Hernan Crespo, Pablo Zabaleta. Brazil: Emerson, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Cafu. France: Christian Karembeu, Thierry Henry, Marcel Desailly. Germany: Sami Khedira, Mesut Ozil, Kevin Kuranyi.

Italy: Marco Materazzi, Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro. Spain: Michael Salgado, David Villa, Carles Puyol. Uruguay: Diego Lugano, Diego Forlan". The poster looks very good and the chances of the initiative being a success are quite high.

08 februarie

08 februarie
Ediţia din 08.02.2024

07 Feb. 2024
