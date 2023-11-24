Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Fundstrat: "Gold price is headed for new historic highs"

A.I.
English Section / 24 noiembrie

Fundstrat: "Gold price is headed for new historic highs"

Versiunea în limba română

Mark Newton, Managing Director: "The outlook for precious metals looks attractive given falling real rates, growth cycles and geopolitical conflict"

The price of gold is headed for new all-time highs, according to Business Insider, Mark Newton, Managing Director/Global Head of Technical Strategy of the market analysis and strategy firm Fundstrat.

Recently, gold futures briefly broke the psychological threshold of $2,000 an ounce, and a close above $2,006 would take the price of the yellow metal to its highest level since spring.

"It's a pretty positive technical signal and I think gold has started its journey to new all-time highs," the analyst wrote in a note, adding that a move above $2,009 an ounce should take gold prices into the range 2,060 - 2,080 dollars.

A break above the $2,080 resistance would signal a "clear technical breakout," according to analyst Fundstrat, who expects gold to break through this threshold, which will quickly push the price even higher.

Gold's all-time high differs by data provider, but in all cases the record is from the summer of 2020. Dow Jones Market Data indicates an intraday high of $2,089.2 an ounce, according to Refinitiv the record was $2,072.5 , while Bloomberg data shows a maximum of $2,075.47, according to the American publication.

Newton believes that eventually the price of gold will far exceed these levels. "My technical target for gold is $2,500/oz. The outlook for precious metals looks attractive given falling real rates (n.a. interest rates), growth cycles (n.a. metals) and geopolitical conflict," the analyst wrote, quoted by Business Insider, adding that there was no price target. for the end of the year, but it is an "intermediate objective".

Around midday yesterday, December gold futures were trading at around $1,994 an ounce on ICE, according to Investing.com data.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

24 noiembrie
Ediţia din 24.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului

HR

Suplimentul BURSA HR
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
hidroelectrica.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9710
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5522
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1572
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7135
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur291.6931

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb