Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Gold hits new all-time high

A.V.
English Section / 17 aprilie

Gold hits new all-time high

Versiunea în limba română

Gold prices hit a new all-time high of $3,300 an ounce on foreign markets yesterday as investors sought safe havens after US President Donald Trump called for an investigation that could fuel a global trade war, Bloomberg and Reuters reported.

At around 11:07 GMT, spot gold prices were up 2.2% at $3,299.85 an ounce, after previously hitting a record high of $3,317.90 an ounce. The price of the yellow metal crossed the $3,300 an ounce mark for the first time, surpassing the previous record set on Monday. Futures rose 2.6% on the US market at 08:01 local time, reaching $3,324/ounce.

"Trump's trade war shows no signs of easing, triggering a new move towards safe-haven assets and away from stocks," Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank, told Reuters.

The Trump administration has called for an inquiry to examine the need for tariffs on all imports of rare earth minerals into the United States. The inquiry comes after China earlier this month imposed restrictions on rare earth exports in response to Trump's new tariffs.

Gold prices have risen nearly 26% this year, buoyed by tariff disputes, strong central bank purchases, expectations of interest rate cuts and bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. In this context, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) yesterday revised its forecast for the price of gold, anticipating a level of $ 3,600 per ounce by the end of the year, and $ 3,500 in six months.

"The advance is a little bit disoriented, leaving room for corrections," Hansen said, noting: "However, for more than a year, we have seen that the corrections are superficial."

According to Reuters, gold's Relative Resistance Index (RSI) is above 70, indicating that the precious metal is "overbought."

Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at brokerage firm ActivTrades, says: "The fundamentals are too strong and I don't really see a scenario that is different from the general risk tilted to the upside."

And Evy Hambro, an analyst at Blackrock Inc., said, quoted by Bloomberg: "I would like to have a pound for every time someone said gold had hit a record high in recent weeks. The gold market is booming in this period of uncertainty."

Major banks are expecting gold prices to rise in the coming quarters. Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimate the price will reach $4,000 an ounce by mid-2026.

"The power struggle between major powers will continue. Gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset makes an appreciation more likely than a depreciation in the short to medium term," said Luchen Wang, an analyst at Galaxy Futures Co.

Markets expect the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates at least three times this year, which will support gold prices.

This month, Juerg Kiener, chief investment officer and managing director at Swiss Asia Capital, predicted that the price of gold could rise to $5,000-$8,000 per ounce in the next few years. He highlighted the sustained momentum in the price, driven by global financial changes and strong demand from central banks, saying, as quoted by cnbctv18.com: "The upward trend will continue and accelerate. The price of gold has already risen 30% from the recent lows, showing resilience amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions."

Juerg Kiener is optimistic about the long-term prospects for the yellow metal's price, considering it a refuge against inflation, currency volatility and instability.

This year's advance in gold prices comes after a rise of more than 27% in 2024.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 aprilie
Ediţia din 17.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9775
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3806
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3588
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8128
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur465.3330

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb