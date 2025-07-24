Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Greece suspends outdoor work due to heatwave

O.D.
English Section / 24 iulie

Versiunea în limba română

The Greek Ministry of Labor has decided to suspend outdoor activities between 12:00 and 17:00 in several regions affected by the extreme heatwave that has swept southern Europe. The measure comes in response to "particularly high temperatures and discomfort levels,” according to an official statement. The areas targeted include the capital Athens, the city of Thessaloniki, but also tourist destinations such as the Ionian islands and Rhodes. The ban mainly affects workers on construction sites, those in public works, ship repair areas and employees in the delivery sector.

Thermometers climb to 43°C: a week of fire

The national meteorological service (EMY) warns that this heatwave will last until Sunday, with temperatures reaching their peak on Thursday. In Athens and Thessaloniki, temperatures reached 40°C on Tuesday, with maximums of up to 43°C forecast in the centre of the country. Today, in the Greek capital, temperatures are expected to reach 41°C.

Tourism and manual labour hit hard

Greece, which frequently experiences high temperatures in the summer, has in recent years begun to take increasingly strict measures to protect workers, especially as climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of heat waves. The tourism sector, which is in full season, is also feeling the pressure of the extreme weather: the authorities were forced to temporarily close the Acropolis in Athens in the previous days, during the hottest hours, to protect visitors and staff.

A climate crisis with a direct impact on work

Greece is not the only European country to resort to such measures. Similar regulations have been adopted in Italy and Spain in the past during hot periods. International labor organizations have already warned of the long-term health risks to workers exposed to extreme temperatures, including increased risk of heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and work-related accidents. The Greek government says it will constantly monitor temperatures and consider extending the measures if the weather conditions warrant.

