Greece: The two warmest summer months in the history of measurements

Versiunea în limba română

Tourists from all over the world faced very high temperatures this summer during their holidays in one of the most popular European holiday destinations. Greece faced the hottest July in recorded history, according to preliminary weather data, the national observatory announced. June 2024 also set a record. The average temperature between 1960 and 2024 increased by 2.5 degrees Celsius, the observatory stated on its website. He added that the three warmest Julys in the last 80 years were recorded in the last four years. The temperatures in July exceeded by 0.3 degrees Celsius the record previously recorded in July 2012, he indicated. The country, which receives many tourists in the summer, has been forced to partially close the Acropolis site during the hottest hours of the day and faces water shortages linked to both drought and poor management. The month of June was the warmest since 1960 so far and was characterized by high temperatures for many days, far exceeding normal seasonal temperatures across the country. Scientists believe that climate change is making extreme weather events, such as heat waves, more frequent, longer and more intense. Monday, July 22, was the hottest day recorded worldwide since measurements began in 1940, with a global average temperature of 17.15 degrees Celsius, according to the European Copernicus network, after already a record set the day before, of 17, 09 degrees Celsius.