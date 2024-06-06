Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Holiday destination affected by heat wave

O.D.
English Section / 6 iunie

Holiday destination affected by heat wave

Versiunea în limba română

One of the holiday destinations of Romanian tourists is affected by a strong heat wave. Temperatures in Cyprus, including the capital Nicosia, are expected to rise to 42 degrees Celsius by the middle of this week, the Cyprus Meteorological Office announced on Tuesday. In coastal areas, temperatures could reach 37 degrees Celsius. In addition to the extreme heat, there are also concerns about water supplies. Due to an unusually dry winter, the reservoirs of this small island republic in the European Union are only 42% full, the Cyprus press reported, citing the water management authority. In June last year, the reservoirs were almost 66% full. The heatwave, which is expected to last until Friday, along with the drought, are partly a consequence of climate change, meteorologists said. Doctors have advised the elderly, as well as those with heart or respiratory problems, to stay at home. People should also avoid working outdoors after lunch hours.

