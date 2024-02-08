Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
(Im)pure geometry

(Im)pure geometry

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 8 februarie

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

Every person who passed through a school "woke up" at some point with a ruler and a pencil in hand and with their help drew a straight line on a sheet of paper.

Simple! At least that's what everyone thought.

Wrong, it's not at all what it seems! Sports lovers have already been convinced.

In the light of the new discoveries of televised football, drawing straight lines is a very complicated job. If you watch two or three matches in League 1, which has recently been subject to VAR (vice refereeing), you are convinced that Euclid (the father of Euclidean geometry) is writhing in great agony. It wouldn't hurt to find out which schools our referees graduated from, because it's obvious that's where the big problem starts. It was already known that there are big gaps in the education process, but now hard confirmations are coming. Until the introduction of video arbitration, there was talk of theft, bad faith, human error. Now they are looking for explanations to be able to justify certain decisions, supported (actually unsupported) by images and it is very difficult to understand what is happening to these people. Offside positions have become real indictments, drawing straight lines to prove whether a player was in the correct playing position or not is a pain for everyone. When you see that the idea of parallelism (In geometry, parallelism refers to a relational property, within a Euclidean space, of two or more subspaces. Two lines in a plane that cannot intersect are called parallel lines) is pure and simply stepped on, you feel the ruler shaking in your hand and an entire system of values is ruined. The introduction of VAR only proves to us how much referees are like politicians and how both categories prove to you that white is black and vice versa using words and images.

Fortunately, the referees are not chosen by us and we are not haunted by any sense of guilt about their actions.

