In Canada, the plan to tax carbon dioxide emissions has been suspended

Călin Rechea
English Section / 31 octombrie

In Canada, the plan to tax carbon dioxide emissions has been suspended

Versiunea în limba română

Călin Rechea

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the suspension of carbon taxes, which were introduced this summer, amid pressure from voters, according to Bloomberg.

Carbon certificates would have led to a sharp rise in prices for oil used to heat homes in Canada's eastern provinces.

The news agency shows that "oil is used to heat a small part of Canadian homes, but it is an important source of energy for the 2.6 million inhabitants of the Atlantic region".

Prime Minister Trudeau, who leads a minority government and faces a sharp drop in parliamentary support, said the three-year suspension of the pollution tax gives citizens more time to switch to heat pumps.

Considering Canada's climate, heat pumps are by no means an "ecological" solution for heating homes. On the contrary, it would burden the citizens with much higher bills, in the conditions of a massive decrease in thermal comfort.

Under these conditions, the decision of the progressive Prime Minister of Canada reflects more his desire to win the next elections, which will take place in October 2025 at the latest, and to keep his privileges.

Given his exalted statements about the measures needed to stop climate change, it is incomprehensible that he decided to suspend carbon taxes just to save his political career, instead of keeping them to help save the world.

Canadian voters will probably look with understanding on this evidence of primitive hypocrisy.

After noting that Trudeau's party holds 24 of the 32 seats in the House of Commons in the four eastern provinces, Bloomberg points out that the prime minister's step back was determined by "the Liberal Party's plunge in the polls amid the rising cost of living, an increase determined more chosen by the evolution of energy prices".

For the "improvement" of voters, the Canadian prime minister also announced the launch of pilot programs for rural households in the eastern region, in which heat pumps will be installed free of charge.

Bloomberg does not specify how households who accept this shameless election bribe from one of the most progressive Western leaders will cover their heating costs in the coming years.

As the American news agency also writes, Trudeau's government began introducing a price for carbon emissions in 2016 in order to "provide incentives to reduce the use of fossil fuels."

Although the Prime Minister claims that "the three-year moratorium will help the government achieve its climate goals" because it will "help people afford to switch to heat pump heating technology", critics are concerned.

"The decision sends a signal to carbon emitters and investors that environmental policy may be relaxed in the future, which will dilute the effectiveness of carbon taxes on future investments," said Dale Beugin, executive vice president at Canadian Climate Institute.

In Beugin's opinion, "the measure introduces uncertainty into Canadian climate change policy," as Bloomberg writes.

The suspension of taxes on carbon dioxide emissions until after the next election has a much deeper implication than the simple desire of a political trickster to extend the period in which he benefits from privileges that are not justified in a Western democracy.

Javier Blas, an energy market analyst at Bloomberg, pointed out on his Twitter account that the pressure to suspend the taxes came from the eastern provinces, which "are usually green", and not from the oil-rich western region.

It is precisely for this reason that Trudeau's hypocrisy will be overlooked. How could it be otherwise, when the most environmentalist of Canadian voters cry out bitterly when they have to move from preaching to save the planet to doing?

