Increasing pensions - common goal for government partners

Increasing pensions is a main objective of the governing coalition, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said yesterday at the Summit of Local Public Authorities in Romania, an event that took place in Bucharest.

Marcel Ciolacu said: "I saw that there is a heated discussion on the pension law, whether or not it is sustainable this year, next year, in the years to come. Ladies and gentlemen, I didn't catch any grandparents alive and now I don't have any parents alive. If you think that we must continue with an average pension for the month of October, I repeat, average, of 1980 lei, I inform you that it is no longer possible. It is inhumane. We have the lowest poverty line in Europe. That's not possible! Really, we have to find sustainability, we have to come up with a tax reform in the coming years, predictable, in 2025-2026, fair. We have to come up with reforms both at the central and local level".

For his part, the president of the PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, showed that it is necessary to increase pensions, but the source of income to cover said increase must also be identified. Nicolae Ciucă showed that only from combating evasion, the state budget could reach 45 billion lei from VAT collection.

The President of the PNL said, at the press statements given yesterday at the party's headquarters: "We support this draft law on pensions and we must strive to find the sources of funding. The main source of financing can be combating VAT evasion, which is 45 billion lei. We will do everything possible to continue the measures implemented in this regard, and now we are also talking about this digitalization process and not only that, because it is about the operation of the entire system in ANAF at the central and local level to be able to monitor, identify risks and take action accordingly. Digitization is always discussed; if that's the main issue, let's get on with it. I took all the steps, including taking a decision in this regard to the Supreme Council of Defense of the Country. Digitization must be done, because the provision of financial resources is a national security issue".

Asked if there is a risk of introducing new taxes and fees next year, given the lack of money for pensions, Nicolae Ciucă stated: "We cannot afford to increase taxes and fees next year. It is already a decision in implementation, a large part of the measures will enter into force from January 1, 2024. As such, we cannot come with another burden on the business environment".

We note that the head of the PNL recently stated that the budget impact for the increase in pensions is 25 billion lei in 2024 and 33 billion lei in 2025. Of the 25 billion lei for next year, 10 billion lei are needed from January 1, 2024, and the remaining 15 billion lei from September 1, 2024.