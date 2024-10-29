International Charter to Reduce Space Debris

Versiunea în limba română

Cleanliness is very important, including in space. The European Space Agency (ESA) is in talks with SpaceX about the company joining an international charter aimed at reducing space debris in Earth's orbit, according to ESA Director Josef Aschbacher.

The ESA charter, called "Zero Debris," aims to eliminate the creation of new orbital debris by 2030 and has been adopted by 110 countries or entities so far. SpaceX, which owns about two-thirds of the active satellites in low-Earth orbit through its Starlink constellation, has not yet signed on, but talks are ongoing. According to data from the US Space Force, of the 10,300 active satellites globally, 6,300 are part of Starlink. As competition intensifies, with China and Amazon launching their own constellations, Amazon is already committed to complying with the ESA charter. The space debris problem is exacerbated by anti-satellite missile tests and accidental collisions, which have created huge fields of debris. NASA notes that two major incidents have led to a 70% increase in space debris: the destruction of the Fengyun-1C satellite by China in 2007 and the accidental collision of US and Russian satellites in 2009.