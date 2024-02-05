Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Investment: 115 million lei stadium in Timisoara

O.D.
English Section / 5 februarie

Photo source: facebook / Cosmin Tabără

Photo source: facebook / Cosmin Tabără

Versiunea în limba română

The supporters of the Poli Timişoara formation have a reason for hope related to the revival of the football phenomenon in the city on the Bega. The vice-mayor of Timişoara, Cosmin Tabără (PNL), announced that the documentation for the future stadium in Timişoara is ready and the Construction Authorization has been issued. The work on the arena, which will have more than 10,000 seats, costs 115 million lei, money from the local budget. The stadium, for which the plans were made since the time of the former administration, will be called the "Heroes of Timisoara Arena". It will occupy an area of over 9,000 square meters and will have 10,101 seats for spectators. A park with a playground will be set up next to the arena, as well as a parking lot with over 450 spaces, which will also be used by the residents of the area. According to Tabără: "Great news: Lego Stadium has authorization! As of today, the Lego Stadium project, I still call it that because the objective is known under this name, but in the future the name will be "Heroes of Timisoara", we can say that it is authorized to be built! The authorization is signed and we are going to do the procedures to give the order to start the works. I started my journey in the administration with the thought that, as long as I am in the City Hall, I will do everything to leave something behind, something that, for now, a modern Timisoara lacks. Many promised, but I struggled to make it happen. From the first day I said that I will take the "lego" stadium project in my hands and see it through to the end! It was not easy to convince everyone about its necessity, about our obligation to build sports infrastructure and more. This stadium will be dedicated to Timisoara, youth, sports". The vice mayor wanted to thank the former mayor, Nicolae Robu, from whom he took over the feasibility study for this goal: "Surprised, I found that almost no one believed in him, but, little by little, I managed to convince even the most skeptics. I was told many times: "it can't be done", "give up on the project", "it's unfeasible". There is no "can't" when you want something! And, I must admit, I should thank those from whom I took over the Feasibility Study of the stadium from the old PNL administration, i.e. former mayor Nicolae Robu". The new construction will have a concrete foundation and metal structure and will be category 4, in accordance with UEFA and IFAB (International Football Association Board) requirements. To cover the stadium, tensioned membranes will be used - light structures made of composite materials, to obtain natural lighting. The future stadium will be able to host both official football competitions and the training of the teams from the children's and junior centers. It will also be an optimal location for large events and concerts, when no sports competitions are organized. From the moment Timişoara City Hall gives the order to start the works, the stadium should be ready in 2 years and 3 months.

