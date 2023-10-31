Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Isărescu: "For us, financial education is a complementary element to regulatory and supervisory policies"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 31 octombrie

Isărescu: "For us, financial education is a complementary element to regulatory and supervisory policies"

Versiunea în limba română

"The majority of adult citizens in Romania have insufficient knowledge in the financial field"

"For the most efficient functioning of the economic mechanisms, every active person should have minimal economic and financial information"

For the central bank, financial education is a complementary element to regulatory, supervisory and even financial stability policies, stated yesterday the governor of the BNR, Mugur Isărescu, on the occasion of an event hosted by the national bank.

The governor declared: "The research carried out on a national level, based on well-established methodologies but also on samples that ensure appropriate representativeness, does not look good at all. The majority of adult citizens in Romania have insufficient knowledge in the financial field. However, it is known that, for the most efficient functioning of the economic mechanisms, every active person should have minimal economic-financial information, which would allow him to manage his money and associated risks responsibly. To know the functioning of the economy in general and the national economy, the market economy in particular".

Mugur Isărescu added: "Understanding important concepts for every active citizen, such as the inflation mechanism or the process of interest formation, represents an intrinsic target of financial education from our point of view. Not only here, financial education becomes for the central bank a complementary element of regulatory, supervisory and even financial stability policies. Therefore, we are directly interested in increasing the level of knowledge among the adult public, but not only, as well as using any tool that can develop economically healthy attitudes and behaviors among the population and especially among the young generation".

According to the governor, the NBR has been dealing with financial education since 1991, with the promulgation of the first banking laws, long before it was a topic of interest to both the authorities and the public. "Whether they are debates, symposia, conferences, colloquiums on various topics, volumes on economic topics and more, appearing in the collection of the National Bank of Romania, whether the specialists of the central bank have public appearances or sign author articles, they all have not only a informative role but also, explicitly, an educational role. In practice, the banking laws forced us to do so," Isărescu said.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

31 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 31 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

31 octombrie
Ediţia din 31.10.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului

TABAC

Suplimentul BURSA TABAC
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

30 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9647
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6943
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1929
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6915
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.0881

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb