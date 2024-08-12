Jully in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

• July 1st

- The BNR announces that, on June 30, 2024, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 64,392 million euros, compared to 65,072 million euros on May 31, 2024. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 7,249 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on June 30, 2024 were 71,641 million euros, compared to 72,269 million euros on May 31, 2024.

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 346.1836 lei, according to the BNR.

• July 2nd

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.6462 lei, according to the BNR.

• July 5th

- The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania decides to lower the monetary policy interest rate to the level of 6.75% per year, from 7% per year, starting on July 8, 2024; lowering the interest rate for the credit facility (Lombard) to 7.75% per annum, from 8% per annum, and the interest rate for the deposit facility to 5.75% per annum, from 6% per annum; maintaining the current levels of the mandatory minimum reserve rates for liabilities in lei and in foreign currency of credit institutions.

- Euro reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9773 lei, according to BNR figures.

• July 15th

- The NBR informs that, in the period January-May 2024, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 9,175 million euros, compared to 6,879 million euros in the period January-May 2023. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit of high by 1,428 million euros, the balance of services - a smaller surplus by 710 million euros, the balance of primary revenues - a larger deficit by 714 million euros, and the balance of secondary revenues - a larger surplus by 556 million euros.

• July 16th

- The exchange rate of the Swiss franc reaches the lowest level of the month against our currency: 5.0873 lei, according to the BNR.

- Euro - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9655 lei, according to the BNR.

• July 17th

- The dollar - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.5404 lei, according to the BNR.

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 361.0678 lei, according to the BNR.

• July 19th

- There is a meeting of the Energy Command, convened by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, during which the increase in energy production in the band was established.

• July 23rd

- The BNR announces that the money supply in a broad sense (M3) recorded, at the end of June 2024, a balance of 684,822.8 million lei. This decreased by 0.7% (-1% in real terms) compared to May 2024, and compared to June 2023 it increased by 9.7% (4.5% in real terms).

• July 25th

- The Government approves and submits to the Parliament a draft law aimed at modernizing the centralized heating system, proposing new legal solutions to stimulate economic operators in order to provide the public service of thermal energy supply, at new standards of quality and efficiency.

• July 26th

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit reached 63.67 billion lei (3.60% of GDP) at the end of June 2024, from 37.21 billion lei (2.32% of GDP) in the first six months of the year 2023.

• July 31st

- The franc reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.2148 lei, according to BNR data.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid securities from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), rose by 2.1% in July, to 18,630 points, while the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of mutual funds investments, appreciated by 2.3%, to 3,468 points.

- The BET-XT index, which groups the 30 most liquid shares of our market, rose by 2% in July, to 1,587 points.

- Aquila shares had the biggest increase in BET, by

of 8.64%, the quotation marking new historical highs.

- Transelectrica shares appreciated by 8.3% last month, those of Sphera Franchise Group - by 6.35%.

- BRD-Groupe Societe Generale shares increased by 5.74%, those of Banca Transilvania - by 4.04%.

- OMV Petrom shares appreciated by 3.14%, Romgaz shares, OMV Petrom's partner in the Neptun Deep project, fell by 0.5%.

- Digi Communications shares fell by 6%, those of TeraPlast - by 3.55%.

- The BET-FI index, of the former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, rose by 4.08% in July, to 61,167 points, an increase mainly due to the evolution of FP shares.