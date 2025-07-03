Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

June 2025, the hottest month in Japan's history: a new signal of the global climate crisis

O.D.
English Section / 3 iulie

June 2025, the hottest month in Japan's history: a new signal of the global climate crisis

Versiunea în limba română

Japan recorded its hottest June on record, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), in a context in which extreme heat waves are becoming more frequent amid accelerating climate change. The monthly average temperature was 2.34°C above the historical average, and the record comes after a succession of atypically hot and dry seasons.

Historical records and immediate effects

According to the JMA, the hot months of 2024 and 2025 have consistently matched or exceeded records set in more than a century of meteorological observations, which began in Japan in 1898. At the same time, the temperature of the waters around the Japanese archipelago rose by 1.2°C, reaching the same record level as in June 2024 - the warmest since measurements began in 1982.

In addition, meteorologists warn that the heat wave will continue in July, seriously affecting public health, agriculture and ecosystems.

Alarming manifestations of climate change

Sakura cherry trees began to bloom prematurely or inadequately due to milder autumns and winters, which can no longer trigger the flowering process naturally. Mount Fuji, a national symbol, was deprived of its snow cap until early November, a month later than normal. The rainy season has ended three weeks early in the country's western regions, threatening water supplies and affecting agriculture. Deadly heat waves and increasingly intense and unpredictable summer typhoons are ravaging entire regions, particularly affecting the elderly.

Dry winters are increasing the risk of forest fires, while other parts of the archipelago are experiencing extreme snowfall.

Long-term consequences

While the JMA warns that not every extreme weather event can be directly linked to climate change, the long-term trend is clear: global warming is increasing the frequency, duration and intensity of extreme weather events. Japan, like many other island or coastal states, is highly vulnerable to such changes. In a global climate where Europe is simultaneously experiencing sweltering heat waves and North America is facing unprecedented wildfires, recent events in Japan are part of a broader picture of the global climate crisis.

In the short term, Japanese authorities are bracing for a scorching summer and a new typhoon season. In the long term, however, drastic measures are needed to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, adapt infrastructure and protect vulnerable populations.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

03 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 03 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

03 iulie
Ediţia din 03.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

02 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0665
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3035
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4295
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8933
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur462.2175

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb