Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

June in numbers

A.V.
English Section / 9 iulie

June in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

June 3

- The BNR announces that, on May 31, 2024, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 65,072 million euros, compared to 62,511 million euros on April 30, 2024. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 7,197 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on May 31, 2024 were 72,269 million euros, compared to 69,700 million euros on April 30, 2024.

- The exchange rate of the Swiss franc reaches the lowest level of the month against our currency: 5.0899 lei, according to the BNR.

June 4th

- Euro - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9752 lei, according to the BNR.

June 6

- The executive decides to supplement the IMM Plus state aid scheme with 2.49 billion lei.

- The government decides that, starting from July 1, it will increase the gross minimum wage for the economy from 3,300 lei to 3,700 lei/month, a measure that benefits more than 1.8 million employees.

June 7

- The dollar - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.5668 lei, according to the BNR.

June 9

- There are European parliamentary and local elections.

June 10

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 341.8121 lei, according to the BNR.

June 11

- JT Grup Oil, a company active in the fuel distribution market, successfully completes the initial public offering (IPO) on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), attracting 20 million lei from investors.

June 13

- The government positively corrects the budget of the Ministry of Finance, with almost 3 billion lei.

- The executive approves a memorandum regarding the negotiation of a loan agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. According to the memorandum, the loan will be used to finance the state budget deficit and refinance the governmental public debt.

- The BNR announces that, in the period January-April 2024, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 6,576 million euros, compared to 5,191 million euros in the period January-April 2023. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit more high by 464 million euros, the balance of services - a smaller surplus by 651 million euros, the balance of primary incomes - a larger deficit by 791 million euros, and the balance of secondary incomes - a larger surplus by 521 million euros.

- Euro reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9772 lei, according to BNR figures.

June 14

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.6576 lei, according to the BNR.

June 19

- The European Commission warns that the Government has failed to put a brake on budget spending and expects that at the end of 2024 we will record a deficit of 7% of GDP.

- The franc reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.2368 lei, according to BNR data.

June 20

- President Klaus Iohannis and CSAT members decide to transfer a Patriot system to Ukraine.

June 21

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 353.6146 lei, according to the BNR.

June 25

- The BNR announces that the money supply in a broad sense (M3) recorded, at the end of May 2024, a balance of 690,193.4 million lei. This increased by 0.2% (0.3% in real terms) compared to April 2024, and compared to May 2023 it increased by 10.5% (5.1% in real terms).

June 28

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit was 3.4% of GDP at the end of May, i.e. 60.1 billion lei, compared to 2.30% of GDP, i.e. 36.91 billion lei after the first five months of 2023.

- The BET index, which captures the dynamics of the twenty most liquid securities from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), rose by 3.73% in June, to 18,245 points, after setting a new historical record during the month.

- The BET-TR index, which also reflects the dividends paid by issuers, increased by 6.38%, up to 39,748 points.

- The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds in shares, appreciated by 4.28%, to 3,390 points.

- The BET-XT index, which reflects the dynamics of the 30 most liquid securities of our market, rose by 4.25% in June, to 1,556 points, and with dividends.

- The shares of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale had an advance of 10% in June, those of Banca Transilvania - of 2.56%.

- OMV Petrom securities appreciated by 8.9%, Romgaz securities - by 9.76%.

- Hidroelectrica shares, which this month complete a year since they were traded on the BVB, fell by 6.59%, due to the registration of the ex-dividend correction.

- Transelectrica shares appreciated by 26.97% in June, in a context where the company's prospects are favorable.

- MedLife shares appreciated by 16.86% in June, in a continuation of the strong upward trend that the shares of the private medical service provider developed starting in mid-May.

- Sphera Franchise Group shares appreciated by 9.57% last month.

- The BET-FI index, of the former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, recorded a decline of 0.28% in June, up to 58,757 points, depreciation caused by the rebound of FP shares.

- FP securities fell by 14.69% in June, as pension funds reduce their holdings in FP.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 iulie
Ediţia din 09.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9755
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5904
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1244
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8857
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur349.6833

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb