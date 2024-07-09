June in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

• June 3

- The BNR announces that, on May 31, 2024, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 65,072 million euros, compared to 62,511 million euros on April 30, 2024. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 7,197 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on May 31, 2024 were 72,269 million euros, compared to 69,700 million euros on April 30, 2024.

- The exchange rate of the Swiss franc reaches the lowest level of the month against our currency: 5.0899 lei, according to the BNR.

• June 4th

- Euro - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9752 lei, according to the BNR.

• June 6

- The executive decides to supplement the IMM Plus state aid scheme with 2.49 billion lei.

- The government decides that, starting from July 1, it will increase the gross minimum wage for the economy from 3,300 lei to 3,700 lei/month, a measure that benefits more than 1.8 million employees.

• June 7

- The dollar - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.5668 lei, according to the BNR.

• June 9

- There are European parliamentary and local elections.

• June 10

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 341.8121 lei, according to the BNR.

• June 11

- JT Grup Oil, a company active in the fuel distribution market, successfully completes the initial public offering (IPO) on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), attracting 20 million lei from investors.

• June 13

- The government positively corrects the budget of the Ministry of Finance, with almost 3 billion lei.

- The executive approves a memorandum regarding the negotiation of a loan agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. According to the memorandum, the loan will be used to finance the state budget deficit and refinance the governmental public debt.

- The BNR announces that, in the period January-April 2024, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 6,576 million euros, compared to 5,191 million euros in the period January-April 2023. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit more high by 464 million euros, the balance of services - a smaller surplus by 651 million euros, the balance of primary incomes - a larger deficit by 791 million euros, and the balance of secondary incomes - a larger surplus by 521 million euros.

- Euro reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9772 lei, according to BNR figures.

• June 14

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.6576 lei, according to the BNR.

• June 19

- The European Commission warns that the Government has failed to put a brake on budget spending and expects that at the end of 2024 we will record a deficit of 7% of GDP.

- The franc reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.2368 lei, according to BNR data.

• June 20

- President Klaus Iohannis and CSAT members decide to transfer a Patriot system to Ukraine.

• June 21

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 353.6146 lei, according to the BNR.

• June 25

- The BNR announces that the money supply in a broad sense (M3) recorded, at the end of May 2024, a balance of 690,193.4 million lei. This increased by 0.2% (0.3% in real terms) compared to April 2024, and compared to May 2023 it increased by 10.5% (5.1% in real terms).

• June 28

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit was 3.4% of GDP at the end of May, i.e. 60.1 billion lei, compared to 2.30% of GDP, i.e. 36.91 billion lei after the first five months of 2023.

- The BET index, which captures the dynamics of the twenty most liquid securities from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), rose by 3.73% in June, to 18,245 points, after setting a new historical record during the month.

- The BET-TR index, which also reflects the dividends paid by issuers, increased by 6.38%, up to 39,748 points.

- The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds in shares, appreciated by 4.28%, to 3,390 points.

- The BET-XT index, which reflects the dynamics of the 30 most liquid securities of our market, rose by 4.25% in June, to 1,556 points, and with dividends.

- The shares of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale had an advance of 10% in June, those of Banca Transilvania - of 2.56%.

- OMV Petrom securities appreciated by 8.9%, Romgaz securities - by 9.76%.

- Hidroelectrica shares, which this month complete a year since they were traded on the BVB, fell by 6.59%, due to the registration of the ex-dividend correction.

- Transelectrica shares appreciated by 26.97% in June, in a context where the company's prospects are favorable.

- MedLife shares appreciated by 16.86% in June, in a continuation of the strong upward trend that the shares of the private medical service provider developed starting in mid-May.

- Sphera Franchise Group shares appreciated by 9.57% last month.

- The BET-FI index, of the former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, recorded a decline of 0.28% in June, up to 58,757 points, depreciation caused by the rebound of FP shares.

- FP securities fell by 14.69% in June, as pension funds reduce their holdings in FP.