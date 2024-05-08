Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Klaus Iohannis, awarded in the USA

G.M.
English Section / 8 mai

Klaus Iohannis, awarded in the USA

Versiunea în limba română

President Klaus Iohannis is in the USA, where he is to be handed over tomorrow, May 9, around 2:00 a.m. - Romanian time, the Distinguished International Leadership Award for 2024, at the Atlantic Council gala. Annually, the Atlantic Council awards a limited number of personalities who embody the essence of the transatlantic relationship and who have contributed to its consolidation, in all its dimensions (political, economic, security and defense, art, humanitarian activities, etc.). The Atlantic Council, a prestigious American organization of the "think tank" type, founded in 1961, with a rich activity in the field of international affairs, decided that for the year 2024, it will award this award to the President of Romania, as a recognition of his career and role his role as a transatlantic and European leader, according to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration.

Klaus Iohannis is the first Eastern European head of state honored with this distinction, in the 24 years since the award was established. Among the personalities who have been awarded The Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards over time are the presidents of the United States of America, George Bush, William (Bill) Clinton, the vice-president Joe Biden - the current president of the USA, the presidents of the European Commission - Ursula von der Leyen and Jose Manuel Barroso, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Before the ceremony from Wednesday to Thursday night, President Klaus Iohannis was supposed to have a meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden last night, the meeting being scheduled after the closing of the edition of the BURSA newspaper. According to a press release issued by the White House, the two heads of state were to discuss priority topics of the international and bilateral agenda. A special place in the exchange of opinions between the two heads of state would have been the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea basin, as well as the strengthening of security in the Euro-Atlantic space. The high-level dialogue will be a good opportunity to raise the profile of the Strategic Partnership with the United States and reconfirm the privileged bilateral relations between the two states and multi-sectoral cooperation. The quoted source also shows that President Biden will talk with Klaus Iohannis about the American military stationed in our country and that the two leaders will review the many areas in which Romania and the United States work together, including energy, economic cooperation and shared democratic values.

Tomorrow, May 9, at around 18:30 - Romanian time, President Klaus Iohannis would also have a meeting with Mike Johnson, the president of the House of Representatives in the US Congress.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

08 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 08 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

08 mai
Ediţia din 08.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
fedbet.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9757
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6253
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0905
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7992
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur344.1151

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb