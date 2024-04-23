Klaus Iohannis signs documents related to defense in South Korea

Versiunea în limba română

President Klaus Iohannis is, once again, on an official visit abroad. The main topics that will be addressed at the highest level in South Korea concern the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership, the political-diplomatic cooperation in the field of defense, the promotion of sectoral areas, with an emphasis on the intensification of trade and investments in the field of green and nuclear energy. The president began his visit to South Korea by laying a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery, together with his wife, Carmen Iohannis. Klaus Iohannis visited the Demilitarized Zone yesterday, and today he is scheduled to receive President Yoon Suk-yeol, meet with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and meet with representatives of the Romanian community and the business environment, and on Wednesday he will visit the complex of Doosan Energy production. The official delegation accompanying the president includes the Minister of National Defense, Angel Tîlvăr, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, and the Secretary of State, Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat. As the plane with which these visits are made sparks lively discussions in the country, it must be specified that, as in the case of other foreign visits of the president, the site specialized in aviation news Boarding Pass announced that it is a Gulfstream G550 type aircraft operated by Global Jet Luxemburg, which took off from ...Sibiu. The plane is the same with which President Iohannis flew in 2023 during his official trips to the United Arab Emirates (March 2023), but also during the "African tour" of Kenya, Tanzania, Cape Verde and Senegal (November 2023). According to the Presidential Administration, South Korea is the first country in the Asia-Pacific region with which Romania raised relations to the level of Strategic Partnership, signed in 2008.

The Presidential Administration specified: "The intensification of political-diplomatic contacts between the two states, the positive trend of bilateral trade, as well as the multitude of fields in which there is potential and mutual interest in collaboration represent the main premises that underpin the decision to strengthen the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Republic of Korea, on the occasion of the official visit to Seoul, the first at the head of state level in the last 16 years". In this context, the "Joint Declaration regarding the consolidation of the Romania - Republic of Korea Strategic Partnership", a document that will establish the main directions of cooperation targeted by both sides for the next 10 years, will be adopted at the highest level.

The political consultations between the two heads of state will focus on issues related to the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership, political-diplomatic cooperation and in the field of defense, the main regional and global challenges, as well as the promotion of sectoral areas, with an emphasis on the intensification of trade and investments in the field of energy green and nuclear, new technologies, IT&C, environment and climate change management, in infrastructure, health, education or other new fields. It will also be highlighted the special connection that inter-human and cultural exchanges, which have enjoyed a remarkable growth in recent years, represent for the two states. The Presidential Administration also informs that in the presence of the President of Romania and the President of the Republic of Korea, a series of relevant documents will be signed to strengthen the bilateral relationship, regarding: defense, nuclear energy, investments and foreign trade, cooperation in emergency situations and disaster management, cooperation in the fields of culture, mass media, youth and sport.