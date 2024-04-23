Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Klaus Iohannis signs documents related to defense in South Korea

O.D.
English Section / 23 aprilie

The president began his visit to South Korea by laying a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery, together with his wife, Carmen Iohannis.

The president began his visit to South Korea by laying a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery, together with his wife, Carmen Iohannis.

Versiunea în limba română

President Klaus Iohannis is, once again, on an official visit abroad. The main topics that will be addressed at the highest level in South Korea concern the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership, the political-diplomatic cooperation in the field of defense, the promotion of sectoral areas, with an emphasis on the intensification of trade and investments in the field of green and nuclear energy. The president began his visit to South Korea by laying a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery, together with his wife, Carmen Iohannis. Klaus Iohannis visited the Demilitarized Zone yesterday, and today he is scheduled to receive President Yoon Suk-yeol, meet with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and meet with representatives of the Romanian community and the business environment, and on Wednesday he will visit the complex of Doosan Energy production. The official delegation accompanying the president includes the Minister of National Defense, Angel Tîlvăr, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, and the Secretary of State, Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat. As the plane with which these visits are made sparks lively discussions in the country, it must be specified that, as in the case of other foreign visits of the president, the site specialized in aviation news Boarding Pass announced that it is a Gulfstream G550 type aircraft operated by Global Jet Luxemburg, which took off from ...Sibiu. The plane is the same with which President Iohannis flew in 2023 during his official trips to the United Arab Emirates (March 2023), but also during the "African tour" of Kenya, Tanzania, Cape Verde and Senegal (November 2023). According to the Presidential Administration, South Korea is the first country in the Asia-Pacific region with which Romania raised relations to the level of Strategic Partnership, signed in 2008.

The Presidential Administration specified: "The intensification of political-diplomatic contacts between the two states, the positive trend of bilateral trade, as well as the multitude of fields in which there is potential and mutual interest in collaboration represent the main premises that underpin the decision to strengthen the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Republic of Korea, on the occasion of the official visit to Seoul, the first at the head of state level in the last 16 years". In this context, the "Joint Declaration regarding the consolidation of the Romania - Republic of Korea Strategic Partnership", a document that will establish the main directions of cooperation targeted by both sides for the next 10 years, will be adopted at the highest level.

The political consultations between the two heads of state will focus on issues related to the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership, political-diplomatic cooperation and in the field of defense, the main regional and global challenges, as well as the promotion of sectoral areas, with an emphasis on the intensification of trade and investments in the field of energy green and nuclear, new technologies, IT&C, environment and climate change management, in infrastructure, health, education or other new fields. It will also be highlighted the special connection that inter-human and cultural exchanges, which have enjoyed a remarkable growth in recent years, represent for the two states. The Presidential Administration also informs that in the presence of the President of Romania and the President of the Republic of Korea, a series of relevant documents will be signed to strengthen the bilateral relationship, regarding: defense, nuclear energy, investments and foreign trade, cooperation in emergency situations and disaster management, cooperation in the fields of culture, mass media, youth and sport.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

23 aprilie
Ediţia din 23.04.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
fedbet.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Apr. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9758
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6712
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1247
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7677
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur354.4765

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
edevize.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
AIESEC
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb