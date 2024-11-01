Low-cost flights to New York, negotiated by Israel's high-tech industry with airlines

Versiunea în limba română

Affected by the shortage of direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York and the increased prices of tickets issued by airlines, companies in the high-tech sector in Israel are currently negotiating with three air transport operators to launch more seasonal flights to New York, for the period January-March 2025, according to an article published by the Calcalist website. The flights will be available to the general public at prices similar to those before the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza, and part of the proceeds will be directed to social projects and organizations that support the restoration of Israel.

The quoted source shows that the companies in the high-tech industry have decided to stop waiting for solutions from the Ministry of Transport of Israel, after reporting major difficulties in the mobility of employees due to the reduction in the number of flights and high ticket prices. The negotiations taking place at the moment with the air transport operators aim for at least three flights per week on the Tel Aviv-New York connection and return, which would be carried out with large aircraft such as the Dreamliner or Airbus. All expenses, from crew to safety and maintenance, would be covered by the airlines' high-tech partners, and the first flights would take place in January.

To ensure the financial stability of the project, the initiators of the negotiations want to enter into partnerships with various companies, not only from the high-tech sector, to encourage them to reserve tickets worth at least $20,000 for employees or to distribute them to travel agencies. The initiators point out that there are already preliminary agreements from several companies that have shown their support for this initiative. In addition, part of the profit generated will come from the transportation of goods, which will diversify the income and contribute to the long-term success of this initiative.

In addition to providing more affordable alternatives to flights to the United States, the initiative is open to the general public, with prices that should remain similar to those before October 7, 2023. The companies that will enter into these partnerships aim to work with travel agencies to facilitate the ticketing process and ensure that the initiative adheres to standards of fairness and transparency. At the same time, part of the funds will be redirected to social responsibility initiatives, thus contributing to the reconstruction of Israel.

This initiative highlights the cohesion of Israel's high-tech industry, which includes both large-scale public companies and investment funds, united to support the necessary business mobility and ensure the accessibility of international travel during this difficult time. The representatives of the sector say that this measure is only a first step and that, depending on the demand, there will be the openness to expand the routes and the frequency of flights to meet the needs of the market. The initiative is not only a response to an acute need, but also an example of proactive collaboration and innovation on the part of the Israeli high-tech industry, in the face of global challenges.