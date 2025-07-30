Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Made in Luna: China invents cosmic cement mixer

O.D.
English Section / 30 iulie

Made in Luna: China invents cosmic cement mixer

Versiunea în limba română

An invention that seems to be straight out of a science fiction movie is taking shape in laboratories in Hefei. Chinese engineers have created a machine capable of turning lunar dust into solid bricks, without additives and with zero chance of cracking in the first... lunar rain, reports Xinhua news agency.

From regolith to cosmic real estate

In an attempt to take real estate where no developer has ever gone before, Chinese researchers have presented a machine capable of melting and shaping regolith - the dusty layer that covers the surface of the Moon - using only solar energy. "This is a system for in-situ 3D printing lunar soil,” said Yang Honglun, chief engineer of the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory (DSEL), an institution with a name as ambitious as its purpose.

Moon bricks: natural, organic and zero emissions

The phenomenal machine works with a parabolic reflector that concentrates sunlight up to 3,000 times and sends it through a fiber optic beam, thus melting the lunar soil to over 1,300 degrees Celsius. The result? Hard, dense bricks, 100% regolith, without Es, without cement and, unfortunately, without mortar. But the researchers warn: these bricks are not yet good for putting in the wall. "They will be used as protective layers for pressurized habitats," said Yang, putting an end to the dreams of lunar apartments in Airbnb mode.

Construction sites on the Moon and deadlines until 2035

The project is part of the ILRS initiative - the International Lunar Research Station, which China wants to build in two stages. The first, by 2035, will be the "base model", located at the south pole of the Moon. The second, around the 2040s, will bring the "extended model,” for those who want more than just a studio with a view of the crater. So far, 17 countries and over 50 research institutions have joined the project. It is not known how many of them have actually plastered anything.

Tests continue, in space and on social media

The first simulated regolith bricks have already been sent to the Tiangong space station, where they will be exposed to radiation, cosmic vacuum and other delights of extraterrestrial life. Their resistance, thermal performance and, presumably, how well they stack on top of each other are being tested. In the meantime, ordinary Chinese are following the project's progress with fascination (and a touch of skepticism). "At the prices they are on Earth, maybe the Moon is an alternative,” commented one user on Weibo.

The Chinese project is not just a technological demonstration, but a piece in a much larger geopolitical puzzle, in which great powers seek influence where gravity is lower, but the stakes are huge. It remains to be seen whether these bricks will form the basis of the first lunar neighborhood or will be just another collection of space souvenirs. Until then, on Earth, the idea of building with what you have at hand remains a beautiful dream. Especially when you don't even have money for BCA.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie
Ediţia din 30.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0751
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3838
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4448
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8533
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur468.8607

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb