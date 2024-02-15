MApN employs professional soldiers

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of National Defense has launched an extensive recruitment campaign for 5,093 professional and rank-and-file soldiers, with the recruitment and selection process taking place between February 12 and March 1, 2024, with the deadline for the preparation of candidate files being March 22. People who wish to join the ranks of the Romanian Army must meet several criteria, among which are the age between 18 and 45 years, graduation of at least two years of high school, driving license for categories B and C for candidates who opt for the "car" weapon and/or for the military specialties that require the management of the specific automotive technique from the "genius" weapon and the completion of post-secondary or university education with a specialty license for candidates who stop for the "aviation" weapon weapon, the military specialty "flight attendant - paramedic ".

Regarding the armed forces, on February 5 Angel Tîlvăr, the Minister of National Defense, stated that he is considering a scheme to strengthen the reserve military force by introducing voluntary and paid military service for a period of three months. The head of the MApN stated on that occasion that our country does not intend to reintroduce compulsory military service. Tîlvăr said the Romanian army has shrunk from 320,000 to about 80,000 men, and the average age of the reserve force has increased significantly. The voluntary and paid military service scheme will be open to people aged 18-35.

Previously, General Gheorghiţă Vlad, Chief of the Defense Staff, stated in an interview for Free Europe that it is necessary for the population to be better prepared in case our country is militarily attacked by a third NATO or EU state, but he also excluded the reintroduction of compulsory military service, which our country abandoned in 2007.

According to an Avangarde poll commissioned by Digi 24, 58% of respondents do not agree that military service should become mandatory again in Romania, while 35% would accept this eventual reintroduction into law. 72% of young people between the ages of 18 and 35 do not agree with compulsory military service, while 11% would agree with the military. Asked if they are willing to take war training courses, 37% of respondents agree and 57% do not. On the same question, 14% of 18- to 35-year-olds agree, while 77% disagree.

Unlike the authorities in our country, Ivan Anusic, the Minister of Defense of Croatia - an EU and NATO member state - is considering the introduction of compulsory military service. Under the proposed plan, all males age 18 or younger would be drafted in the event of a major threat or assault. Anusic suggested that three months of training would be enough to improve physical condition and learn essential military skills. He added that military service "provides socialization and life skills beyond training for conflict."

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on February 12 that the decision to consider certain aspects of compulsory military service was "not arbitrary, but rather a response to the evolving security landscape," according to Zagreb media. Addressing reporters after a session of the HDZ party leadership, Plenkovic spoke about the need to assess the global context surrounding Croatia. He pointed to various international events such as Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Hamas attacks on Israel, tensions in Kosovo, threats of illegal migration and a series of terrorist incidents in Europe over the past 15 years.

The Croatian Prime Minister said: "This discussion does not appear on a whim. We observe global events and the actions of other responsible governments. We must remain vigilant and not ignore the many crisis points that surround us."

He made it clear that the government in Zagreb is not considering a complete restoration of compulsory military service, but rather an exploration of different models.