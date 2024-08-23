Marcel Ciolacu is preparing to be reinstated as head of the PSD

Versiunea în limba română

Marcel Ciolacu is preparing to be re-enthroned as head of the PSD at tomorrow's Congress of Social Democrats, an event in which they will also choose the new leadership team and appoint the party's candidate for the presidential elections that will take place this fall. Tomorrow's event is prefaced by today's meeting of the PSD National Political Council, which is scheduled to take place at Vila Lac, whose members will discuss the amendment of the party's statute, the presidential elections, how the electoral campaign for the parliamentary and presidential elections, and about the social democrats' priorities in the parliamentary session starting in September.

Regarding the change of state, the members of the Council would approve the increase of the number of vice-presidents of the party in the area of activity fields from four to eight. Among those who would join this team are Elisabeta Lipă, Mihnea Costoiu, Florin Jianu and Victoria Stoiciu. In total, the new management team will have 8 vice-presidents per domain, 8 in the region, 2 first vice-presidents, the president, the general secretary and the president of the National Council.

As for the president of the National Council, there are signals from the PSD that this position will return to the European deputy Mihai Tudose at tomorrow's Congress, and the current president - Vasile Dâncu - would become vice president for European affairs. It seems that there is a main favorite for the position of general secretary - Paul Stănescu, the current holder of the same position.

Another central topic will be the process of nominating the PSD candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. PSD leader Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is considered the favorite for this position, although the nomination procedure will have to comply with the party's internal regulations. In this sense, the members of the National Political Council would also decide on the possibility of supporting an independent candidate, a decision to be taken at tomorrow's Congress.

Related to the autumn parliamentary session, the members of the National Political Council will establish the legislative priorities for PSD deputies and senators.

At tomorrow's Congress, the new leadership of the party will be elected, the candidate for the presidential elections will be appointed and the statutory changes will be validated that will be operated today by the National Political Council.

The most awaited moment is the officialization of the PSD candidate for the presidential elections. Marcel Ciolacu is seen as the main contender, even if the final decision will be made depending on the results of the discussions in the National Political Council and the vote of the delegates present at the Congress.

Marcel Ciolacu will present the motion "Social Romania - safety and prosperity for all", a document that would reaffirm PSD's commitment to social policies and equitable economic development. This document will emphasize the need for stable governance capable of protecting the vulnerable, stimulating investment and innovation, and delivering reforms in key areas such as education and health.

After his re-election as president of the PSD and validation as a candidate for the presidential elections by the delegates present at the Congress, Marcel Ciolacu can start the electoral campaign for the two types of elections that will take place this fall.

The only discordant element of tomorrow's Congress is the fact that it is possible, according to several social-democratic sources cited by the print media, that Gabriela Firea will no longer be part of the new PSD leadership team, and her place as first vice-president , to be taken over by Daniel Băluţă, the mayor of Sector 4 of the Capital. The other PSD first vice-president will also be Sorin Grindeanu. Rareş Hopincă, the elected mayor of District 2 of the Capital and Gheorghe Şoldan, the new president of the Suceava County Council, will join the new management team as vice-presidents. Another replacement would also take place at the top of the PSD Women's Organization, where Simona-Bucura Oprescu - the current Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity - would take the place of president of Doina Fedorovici, who would thus be sanctioned because social- the democrats lost the headship of the Botoşani County Council to the liberal Valeriu Iftime.

We also mention that the delegates present at tomorrow's Congress will exercise their vote by phone, based on a QR code.