Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Meta Estate Trust buys back its preferred shares

A.I.
English Section / 27 ianuarie

Meta Estate Trust buys back its preferred shares

The transaction will be followed by a conversion into ordinary shares, through a capital increase

Meta Estate Trust, a holding company operating in the real estate sector, has sent the repurchase agreements to the holders of preferred shares by e-mail, according to the repurchase plan approved in the meeting at the end of last year, according to a report by the issuer published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Thus, Meta will repurchase a maximum of 11.2 million preferred shares, equivalent to almost 11% of the share capital, at the price of 2.8 lei per share, determined following an independent valuation report commissioned by the company. The deadline for signing the agreements by the holders of preferred shares who wish to participate in the repurchase program is February 28, according to the shareholders' decision.

"The receivable resulting from the price due will be used in a conversion into ordinary shares through a capital increase that will be initiated within a maximum period of three months from the end of the redemption period," the BVB document states.

Therefore, those who opt for redemption will subsequently receive ordinary shares of Meta Estate Trust, as shown in the report. Last year, the company's ordinary shares fluctuated in a channel delimited by the quotations of 0.6 lei and 0.7 lei. In November 2024, Meta shareholders approved the initiation of procedures for the transfer from the AeRO Market to the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"The completion of the necessary formalities in order to fulfill the mandate granted according to this decision will be carried out within a maximum period of 24 months from the date of adoption of the decision," the convening notice states, according to the information at the time.

For the first nine months of last year, Meta Estate Trust reported a turnover of 11.7 million lei, three times higher than in the same period of the previous year, while net profit amounted to 7.4 million lei, in line with the expected budget and with an advance of 4% over the similar period in 2023. The current valuation of the company amounts to about 60 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 ianuarie
Ediţia din 27.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7792
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2704
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8884
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur422.7614

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb