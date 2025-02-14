Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Mikro Kapital bonds listed today on BVB

A.I.
English Section / 14 februarie

Mikro Kapital bonds listed today on BVB

Versiunea în limba română

The bonds, worth two million lei, have an annual interest of 12% and mature in 2027

Bonds of Mikro Kapital IFN, a non-bank lending institution that provides loans to microenterprises and small businesses in our country, worth two million euros, are listed today on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the symbol MKR27E.

The bonds were issued in February last year, following an offer intended exclusively for qualified investors, which was closed early after being supplemented from one million to two million euros. The bonds have an annual interest of 12% payable quarterly, mature in February 2027 and a nominal value of 100 euros per security. The securities are subordinated, non-convertible and guaranteed by Mikro Kapital IFN through a first-ranking movable mortgage on certain, liquid and due receivables held by the issuer, related to credit agreements concluded with its clients which are, in turn, secured by mortgage or real estate, according to the listing memorandum prepared by Goldring.

The funds raised through the bond issue were intended, before the offering in January last year, to finance the lending activity provided by the company, which would allow the development of the business and the consolidation of its position on the microfinance market in correlation with the existing opportunities and the growing demand for Mikro Kapital IFN products.

With its main headquarters in Iaşi, Mikro Kapital has twelve branches in twelve cities in four key regions of Romania. The issuer's financial product portfolio includes business loans for micro and small enterprises, agribusiness loans (for farms and agricultural companies), eCommerce loans (for online businesses), EIF loans (for micro and agricultural companies) and online pre-approved loans. The value of the loans offered varies between 500 and 150,000 euros, depending on the type of collateral provided. The duration of the loans can be up to 36 months for working capital and 60 months for investment loans, according to the listing document.

In the first half of last year, Mikro Kapital IFN had total revenues of 27.2 million lei, 12% more than in June 2023, while net interest income was 17.1 million lei, up 19% for the same reporting period. Net profit amounted to 6.6 million lei, up 59% compared to the first half of the previous year. Total assets were 241.3 million lei, 17% more than at the beginning of the year, while total liabilities were 189.6 million lei, up 18% compared to January 2024.

For last year, the company estimates that it obtained a net profit of 10.5 million lei, the forecast for this year is 11.5 million lei, the result is expected to rise to 13.5 million lei, respectively 13.6 million lei in 2026 and 2027, according to the information presented in the listing memorandum.

Mikro Kapital IFN is part of the multinational group of companies called Mikro Kapital IFN, which invests and lends to financial institutions, specializing in financing small and medium-sized enterprises in Western Europe and Central Asia. The group represents eight companies with operational activities in Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Armenia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and eight other companies with holding and management activities in Luxembourg, Switzerland and Hungary, according to the document prepared by Goldring.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 februarie
Ediţia din 14.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7785
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2687
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9705
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.3005

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb