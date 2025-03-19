Minister of Culture, talks with unions: commitments for better working conditions

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Culture, Natalia Intotero, met with representatives of unions in the field to discuss concrete measures in support of employees in the cultural sector. Among the main topics addressed were the collective labor agreement, improving working conditions and transparent promotion of competitions for filling vacant positions.

• Employees, a priority for the ministry

Officials stressed the need for a fairer and more predictable framework for employees. In this regard, one of the proposals discussed aimed at evaluating human resources in the field, in order to identify sectors where there is a shortage of specialists, such as that of restorers.

• Simplifying bureaucracy and protecting artistic creation

Another important topic of the meeting was the need to simplify bureaucracy regarding intellectual property. The Ministry considers this step essential for protecting and supporting artistic creation, thus providing artists and specialists in the field with clearer and more efficient working conditions. The meeting underlines the commitment of the Ministry of Culture to find concrete solutions to the problems faced by employees and to support the development of a more stable and transparent cultural environment.