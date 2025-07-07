Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

More expensive access to reading: National Library fees increased 10 times

O.D.
English Section / 7 iulie

More expensive access to reading: National Library fees increased 10 times

Versiunea în limba română

The National Library of Romania has substantially increased the fees for access cards, a measure that comes into force as of July 3, 2025. Thus, the annual fee for full access has increased from 30 lei to 300 lei, while pupils, students and pensioners will pay 150 lei. The director of the institution, Bogdan Gheorghiu - former Minister of Culture - explains this increase by eliminating subsidies previously granted to some library services: "It was a subsidized fee. In the current context, we could no longer keep the old fees. Anyway, for pupils, students and pensioners we are going for 150 lei per year, which means 12 lei per month.”

Measure, formalized by ministerial order

The change in fees was introduced by an Order of the Minister of Culture, Demeter Istvan, issued on July 1. The decision comes in a difficult budgetary context, in which several public institutions are rethinking their financing structure.

Expected reactions from the public

The increase in fees could spark dissatisfaction among frequent users of the National Library, especially students, researchers and people looking for an accessible study space. Although the reduced card remains below the price of a monthly internet or gym subscription, the jump from 30 to 300 lei for full access raises questions about the accessibility of culture and information.

Context: budget crisis in the cultural sector

The increase in fees at the Library comes in the context of major financial pressures on cultural institutions in Romania. Reductions in subsidies and the search for alternative sources of income are becoming more frequent, in the absence of constant and sustainable public funding.

A new test for the dialogue between the state and citizens

The National Library's decision reflects not only an administrative adaptation, but also a test of the balance between institutional sustainability and democratic access to knowledge. It remains to be seen whether this increase will significantly affect the number of users or whether it will generate reactions in the public space. Access to books should not become a luxury, say some critics of the measure. But in the absence of budgetary alternatives, cultural institutions are increasingly forced to impose direct costs on those whom, theoretically, they should attract and serve for free.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

07 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 07 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

07 iulie
Ediţia din 07.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

04 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0600
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2961
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4155
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8673
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur460.7924

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb