Most countries late in submitting new climate pledges to UN

Nearly 200 countries missed the deadline to submit their new roadmaps for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to the UN under the Paris Agreement. Only 10 countries met the deadline, raising concerns about the global commitment to combating climate change. Countries that have already submitted their plans include the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Brazil, the host of the upcoming COP30 in November. But China, India and the European Union have not yet submitted updated strategies, fueling fears that the decarbonization process could slow down.

• Geopolitical impact and Trump's return

The widespread delay is also seen as a sign of geopolitical uncertainty, especially after the re-election of Donald Trump to the White House, who announced a new US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. This step back is seen by experts as "a clear setback" in climate diplomacy and could lead other countries to adopt a wait-and-see attitude, according to Ebony Holland, an analyst at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED). Linda Kalcher, director of the European think tank Strategic Perspectives, warns that if too many countries delay, it could create the impression that "there is no real will to act."

• Risk of global warming of 2.6°C - 2.8°C

According to the UN, current international commitments are leading the world towards a global temperature increase of 2.6 - 2.8°C compared to the pre-industrial era, far from the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C. If this scenario becomes reality, the planet would face: Extreme heat waves and droughts; Rising sea levels; Accelerated species extinction; Violent weather phenomena. The UN acknowledged the delays and announced that more than 170 countries had pledged to submit their strategies by 2025, most by COP30. The EU, despite internal political tensions, said it would present its plan "well ahead" of the climate summit in Brazil. China, the world's biggest polluter, will unveil its plan in 2025. According to the Climate Action Tracker, only the UK is currently on track to meet its commitments, while the US, the UAE, New Zealand and Switzerland have been criticised for the lack of ambition in their climate plans.

While many countries have announced their intention to update their climate commitments, the slow pace of this process is putting the Paris Agreement's goals at risk. With major geopolitical shifts and many countries struggling with domestic economic problems, it remains to be seen whether world leaders will be able to translate their intentions into concrete action before COP30.