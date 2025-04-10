Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Music industry rebels against songs generated by artificial intelligence

O.D.
English Section / 10 aprilie

Music industry rebels against songs generated by artificial intelligence

Versiunea în limba română

The global music industry is on the offensive against the proliferation of songs generated by artificial intelligence (AI) without the consent of artists or record labels. However, the fight seems unbalanced, in favor of AI developers and streaming platforms. According to AFP, Sony Music has requested the removal of more than 75,000 deepfake content from the internet - clear evidence of the magnitude of the phenomenon. Even though detection technology is progressing, many fakes remain online and attract millions of views. Platforms such as YouTube and Spotify are becoming unwitting hosts for fake songs, despite monitoring measures announced by the digital giants, British media reports.

Detection is possible, but not enough

Companies like Pindrop claim that AI-generated songs have subtle irregularities - in frequency, rhythm and digital signature - that differentiate them from human voices. But identifying them in real time remains difficult. Spotify's Sam Duboff said the company is actively working on "new tools" to detect fakes. YouTube, for its part, confirmed that it is "improving its technology" to limit this phenomenon.

Legal battle: uncertainties and delays

More seriously, the music industry denounces the unauthorized use of original songs to train specialized AI interfaces, such as Suno, Udio and Mubert. Lawsuits are ongoing, but without clear deadlines. Complaints filed in New York and Massachusetts allege copyright violations, but everything depends on the interpretation of the notion of "fair use". Law professor Joseph Fishman warns that the legal gray area could lead to conflicting court decisions - and possibly Supreme Court intervention.

Regulations are delayed

In parallel, attempts at federal legislation in the US have so far failed, although several states, such as Tennessee, have passed local laws against deepfakes, local media reports. President Donald Trump's stance in favor of deregulating AI further complicates the industry's efforts. The giant Meta has already suggested that the government should clearly state that using public data to train AI is legal under "fair use" - a position that could seriously tip the balance in favor of tech companies. The situation in the UK is no clearer either. The Labour government has launched a public consultation that could lead to a change in intellectual property law to facilitate access to protected content for AI developers. As AI models continue to evolve, trained on often proprietary data, the central question remains: can this battle be won or is it already too late? The answer is yet to be delivered.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

BURSA

Dosar BURSA - America azi: Izolare, Polarizare, Reconfigurare Globală

Această ediţie specială, publicată sub egida ziarului BURSA, reuneşte într-un volum coerent o analiză aprofundată şi stratificată a celei mai spectaculoase reveniri politice din istoria Statelor Unite ale Americii: al doilea mandat al lui Donald J. Trump

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 aprilie
Ediţia din 10.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9775
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5115
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3594
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7821
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur441.8413

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb