National Robotics Championship: 60 teams to compete in Piteşti

This year's edition of the National Robotics Championship will take place in Piteşti, between March 14-16. The competition, now in its ninth season of FIRST Tech Challenge Romania, is organized by the Nation Through Education Association, in partnership with the Municipality of Piteşti and the Rotary Club of Piteşti. The event will bring together 60 teams from across the country, and the top five finishers will have the honor of representing Romania at the World Robotics Championship in Houston, USA, scheduled between April 16 and 19. Another eight teams will qualify for Premier Events, international competitions organized in the Netherlands, the USA, Canada and Mexico. Preparations for this season began in September, when the theme of the competition was announced. The students involved in the competition worked on developing robots capable of reaching a height of one and a half meters, clinging and remaining suspended on an element of the playing field, and manipulating small objects with great precision. After the remarkable performances in 2022 and 2024, when the Delta Force teams from Arad and AiCitizens from Focşani brought the world title to Romania, the organizers are confident that this year too the Romanian teams will climb the podium at the international level. The level of competition has increased considerably compared to previous years, and the teams are more competitive than ever. The event will be hosted by Piteşti Arena, and entry will be free for all those interested in discovering the universe of robotics and supporting their favorite teams.