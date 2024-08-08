New York, California and Texas are home to the wealthiest suburbs in the US

Versiunea în limba română

The richest suburbs in the United States of America (USA) are in New York, California and Texas, according to data compiled by GoBankingRates, taken over by visualcapitalist.com.

To come up with the Top 10 wealthiest suburbs in America, GoBankingRates analyzed communities with at least 5,000 households, isolating those with the highest median income, according to the 2022 American Community Survey. The average value of a typical home for each city - also presented in the ranking - was obtained from the real estate company Zillow, with all data collected in 2024 and updated on June 18.

• Scarsdale, New York - tops the list of wealthy US suburbs

The wealthiest suburb in the US is Scarsdale, New York, where the median household income is $568,942 and the value of a typical home exceeds $1.4 million. Located 11 miles from Manhattan, Scarsdale has a population of approximately 20,000 and a significant Japanese community.

Less than 15 minutes by car from Scarsdale is the second ranked suburb, Rye. In Rye, New York, the median household income is $405,074, and the value of a typical home can exceed $2 million. In third place we find West University Place, Texas. Located in the Greater Houston area, the suburb has a population of approximately 15,000. Here, the median household income is $403,845, and the average value of a typical home is $1.6 million.

The fourth suburb on the list is Los Altos, California. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, the suburb has a population of 32,000. Once a farming town of summer cottages and apricot orchards, Los Altos is now a residential suburb on the western edge of Silicon Valley, providing an important commuter base for the region. Here, the median household income is $400,817, and the value of a typical home is $4.45 million.

In fifth place we find Paradise Valley, Arizona ($385,643 - average household income, respectively $3.45 million - the value of a typical house); University Park, Texas ($381,235; $2.3 million); Hinsdale, Illinois ($380,479; $1.08 million); Great Falls, Va. ($373,735; $1.56 million); Orinda, Calif. ($370,203; $2.07 million); Wellesley, Massachusetts ($367,801; $1.98 million).

Comparing coastal areas, the cited analysis shows that the wealthiest suburbs are on the East Coast, with 23 of them in the top 50, including five in New York and five in New Jersey. The West Coast follows at the top with 19 affluent suburbs.