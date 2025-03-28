Occasional tensions, solid partnership; What do Romanian-American relations look like in the new geopolitical reality?

Versiunea în limba română

The recent decision of the Trump Administration to indefinitely suspend the Visa Waiver program for Romania and a series of articles published by American media close to the Republican camp have raised fears among some leaders of political parties in our country that the US has put the strategic partnership concluded with our country on standby. There were even posts from some members of the political opposition, from the sovereigntists, stating that the strategic partnership between the US and Romania has been suspended. Moreover, after Donald Trump decided two days ago that starting April 2, car imports from the European Union would be taxed at 25%, some politicians wondered how such a tax could be applied to our country, as long as we have a strategic partnership in force, which also refers to the consolidation of economic and trade cooperation.

However, despite the constant criticism of the central authorities in Bucharest from members of the narrow circle around Donald Trump in the context of the cancellation of last year's presidential elections and the ban on a new candidacy by Călin Georgescu, so far the only negative decision from Washington regarding us is the postponement of the Visa Waiver program for Romania. But even this decision, upon simple analysis, has nothing to do with the policy of the authorities in Bucharest, but with President Donald Trump's desire to limit as much as possible the phenomenon of illegal migration to the USA.

Regarding the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, it continues to be active, even if we are currently witnessing a slight tension in the relations between the Trump Administration and the authorities in Bucharest, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, in an interview with Antena 3.

Marcel Ciolacu told the cited source: "It is a new approach of the Trump Administration, much more dynamic, much more courageous, which wants to consolidate the American economy. (...) It is a deployment of diplomatic forces, but not conventional ones. It is a different kind of diplomacy, much more targeted, and it is normal that we were all taken by surprise. There are contacts between Romania and the US, which are not in sight. There is no diplomatic, institutional rupture between the two states. (...) Romania's security is based on the strategic partnership with the US and on NATO membership. We do not have to choose between the US and the EU. The entire strategic backbone of the country is made with the US. Romania's strategic military defense capabilities are made with the US. (...) There is no risk that the US will withdraw its troops from our country, especially since (...) we have the longest border with Ukraine and here is the Black Sea, which is decisive in this context. Moreover, the only states that have the necessary logistics that they can put in place to receive US troops are Poland and Romania. This is also obvious to the Trump Administration. It is foolish to attack the US now for reasons that are hard to conceive. Such a well-established and solid partnership that we have with the US should be questioned just because we do not agree with a certain approach from the new Administration? Or because we do not agree that they turned off the tap of hundreds of millions of dollars that were entering Europe to influence the internal policy of each member state? I agree with President Trump's decision".

• Iulian Chifu - "At the moment there is no change in the strategic partnership; American investments are also increasing in Deveselu, and at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base"

The same tone was expressed by political expert Iulian Chifu, former presidential advisor and president of the Center for Conflict Prevention and Early Warning, who told us that at this moment the strategic partnership between the US and Romania has no change, neither formally, nor from a legal point of view, nor de facto.

Iulian Chifu told us: "The partnership refers to extremely concrete things - military cooperation, exchange of intelligence, energy projects, nuclear energy projects - which are on the table and are proceeding normally. As for the bilateral relationship between Romania and the US, it operates up to the deputy secretary levels, that is, at the technical, bureaucratic levels, and at the level of embassies and consulates. The problem of the rupture is more about the US: it is about the distance between the bureaucratic, technical dimension of the various institutions - which are currently in the United States in the process of restructuring, of resettlement - and the political dimension, namely the narrow circle around Donald Trump. It is about the national security advisor, Secretary of State Rubio, the Pentagon Secretary - Hegseth, the vicepresident Vance, by their deputies. We are talking about this area that does not enter as such into the strategic partnership with the US and where Romania, at the leadership level, is trying to penetrate, especially since there, at the beginning of the mandate, points of view were issued, through Vice President Vance and Elon Musk - the coordinator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which criticized democracy in Europe and the differences in approach between the US and Europe, but specifically towards Romania. On this dimension, there are indeed deficiencies in reaching that level given that there are groups in the opposition space, the so-called sovereignists, who have access to blogs, to conservative magazines in the space close to Donald Trump. At the moment there is no change in the strategic partnership; American investments are also increasing at Deveselu, and at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base, assumed by the Pentagon under the current leadership".

The former presidential advisor told us that, despite the apparent coldness in diplomatic relations, political leaders in our country have contacts at the level of the Republican administration, which date back to before the US presidential elections. Mr. Chifu recalled that, every time, Romanian representatives met in the US on a political level, in Congress, in bipartisan formats, with those in the Democratic power zone, but also with the Republicans who were then in opposition.

Iulian Chifu pointed out: "There was never a question of avoiding or not having such contacts. But having some contacts or channels is one thing, having an official telephone conversation or a visit is another. Personally, I do not understand this desire and this flight of our politicians to validate themselves very quickly at this level. I do not understand why. I believe that a balanced attitude and time are needed to build the relationship on the political dimension. Any negotiation and any high-level visit in principle are arranged on the intermediary side, the previous moments are conveyed. At the moment we have an American administration that is barely settling in. I think it is not necessarily a target or an objective in itself to get there. We also have to finish the elections. After the validation of a president elected by universal suffrage, the elements of legitimacy will be much stronger, other elements will be able to be developed and we will reach a space and a context in which we will be able to discuss on the political dimension. The idea is not that we go to validate ourselves or take pictures. Even the idea of an explanation, once it was broadcast on all channels that the information regarding interference in the presidential elections in our country came directly from Washington, from the State Department and from intelligence institutions, shows us that we do not have to take any additional steps and I do not think it is worth obsessing over the idea of taking photos. The Trump administration is pragmatic, and when we have to discuss pragmatic, relevant issues, at the level of the Presidency, of investments, in terms of very solid relations, we will probably have the opportunity to discuss this."

He also mentioned that the strategy regarding American interests in the Black Sea approved last year by the US Congress has not changed and specified that there is another integrated strategy at the State Department that has not been changed either, but that "at the moment the priorities of the US administration are aimed at completely different directions and we do not have a revalidation, an assumption by the current administration of the themes from the strategy made during Biden's time."

"We do not have a practical takeover of the strategy by the current administration, but we must understand this, because we are only two months away from Donald Trump taking over the new mandate as US President," Iulian Chifu also said.

• What the US-Romania Strategic Partnership entails

The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America was officially launched on July 11, 1997, during the visit of US President Bill Clinton to Bucharest. It marked the beginning of extensive cooperation in areas such as security, economy and democratic values. The partnership has been reconfirmed and deepened over the years, but a key moment was in 2011, when the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century was signed. This document took the relationship to a new level, establishing a clearer framework for cooperation in the following strategic areas:

- Security and Defense - expanded military cooperation, including through the presence of US troops in Romania and the hosting of NATO and US facilities (for example, the Deveselu base, part of the anti-missile shield);

- Energy - collaboration in the field of energy security and diversification of energy sources;

- Democracy and the rule of law - mutual support for the consolidation of democratic values and independent institutions;

- Economy - promoting americans investment in Romania and trade.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the framework provided by the bilateral strategic partnership, Romania and the United States of America cooperate on a wide range of topics, including:

- strengthening security, development and prosperity, in a manner adapted to global challenges and responsibilities; supporting the rules-based international order;

- modernizing the armed forces and fulfilling the commitments assumed within NATO, including regarding the defense and deterrence posture on the eastern flank of the Alliance - including in the Black Sea, an area of strategic importance for transatlantic security;

- increasing the level of interoperability between the Romanian and American armed forces, including through the periodic organization of joint exercises;

- cooperation in the field of justice and internal affairs;

- strengthening energy security at the national, European and Euro-Atlantic level, including through the diversification of energy supply and generation methods - an important role in this framework falling to cooperation in the civil nuclear field;

-maximizing the benefits and mitigating the risks associated with the development, operationalization and exploitation of information and telecommunications technologies;

-strengthening economic and trade cooperation; cooperating to increase and consolidate investments on both sides;

-promoting good governance as a basis for shared security and prosperity; strengthening cooperation in the field of law enforcement and the fight against corruption, promoting the rule of law and an independent judiciary.

• Energy projects and military cooperation based on the strategic partnership

The United States of America plays a significant role in the development of the energy sector and the defense industry in Romania, strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Energy cooperation between Romania and the USA has intensified in recent years, with the main objective of ensuring energy security and the transition to clean energy sources. A notable example is the planning of a US trade mission on the theme "Energy Transition and Energy Security in Southeastern Europe", which provides a platform for US companies to explore opportunities in the region's energy sector and contribute to the energy transition.

Also, in October 2020, Romania signed a memorandum with the US to obtain $7 billion in financing for energy projects, underlining the commitment of both countries to the development of Romanian energy infrastructure. In the nuclear sector, Romania is collaborating with US companies to complete and operate reactors 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. In November 2024, a consortium formed by Fluor, AtkinsRealis, Ansaldo Nucleare and Sargent & Lundy Energie signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth euro3.2 billion to complete these units. In the same context of nuclear energy, we also mention the project to build the Doiceşti SMR, with the support of the US company NuScale.

The strategic partnership between Romania and the US is also reflected in the field of defense, through multiple collaborations and investments aimed at modernizing and strengthening Romania's military capabilities. The most important American military investment in our country is that at the Deveselu base, which hosts the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, an integral part of the NATO ballistic missile defense shield. This system uses SM-3 Block IB interceptors and is designed to detect, track and destroy ballistic missiles in flight. The base occupies approximately 900 hectares, of which 170 hectares are used by American forces. The base's personnel include approximately 500 Romanian and 250 American military personnel. Recently, the United States Department of Defense announced its intention to invest in the development of special telecommunications links between the Deveselu base and other American military bases in Europe, thus strengthening communication and coordination capabilities.

In September 2024, the US State Department approved the sale of 32 F-35 aircraft to Romania, along with related equipment, in a deal valued at $7.2 billion. Lockheed Martin is designated as the prime contractor for these aircraft. Also in September 2024, the US and Romania signed a direct loan agreement worth $920 million to support Romania's defense modernization program. Of this amount, $700 million is directly allocated to the Ministry of Defense, and $220 million will support the state-owned company ROMARM, which controls 15 weapons and ammunition manufacturing plants. In addition, from March 3-7, 2025, a high-level delegation from the US defense industry visited Romania to strengthen the economic and strategic partnership and to explore investment and development opportunities in the field of advanced defense and cybersecurity technologies. B2B sessions were organized with over 30 Romanian companies and visits were made to Aerostar Bacău, BlueSpace Technology and the Bucharest Mechanical Plant where the Piranha 5 armored personnel carriers are manufactured in partnership with the European branch of the American company General Dynamics Land Systems, which recently opened a subsidiary in our country.

• Controversies regarding the presence of American troops in Romania

However, on March 14, 2025, in The American Conservative, a publication close to the Republican Party, an article appeared in which the author requested the Trump Administration to withdraw American troops from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 57.

The source cited in the article states: "Most Americans have probably never heard of this base, also called Air Base 57. But it has played a major geopolitical role. The base is being expanded and will soon be NATO's largest air base, with a contingent of 10,000 troops; it currently hosts over 4,000 American soldiers. Its location, directly on the Black Sea, made it prime real estate for liberal Democrats who wanted to expand American influence in the 2000s, when the Bush administration invited Romania into NATO. Attracting American support for the base would not contradict the administration's 21st-century priorities; indeed, it would support and strengthen them. (...) Leaving Air Base 57 would make it clear that things have changed permanently. Romania still seems to believe that America needs that base, (...) but while the last Republican president, George W. Bush, invited Romania into NATO and While America's goal should be to spread democracy as much as possible, the current president sees the world differently, and rightly so. Take the base's location, for example. If America were trying to maintain unipolarity, a base on the Black Sea-whose presence is a permanent irritant to Russia-might make sense. But from a foreign policy perspective concerned with national interest, America doesn't gain much from a presence there. NATO ally Turkey, which also hosts a major NATO base, already controls the Bosphorus. And the Black Sea, while a major regional body of water, isn't exactly a feature over which the United States needs to have some control. It accounts for about 2.5 percent of international trade. Unlike the Western Pacific, which features U.S. possessions like Guam and Hawaii, it's nowhere near any U.S. landmass. The base is also expensive. Hosting thousands of service members and their families is not a cheap endeavor. Previous developments have cost a fortune. The Romanian government claims it will cover the cost of the current development and modernization, estimated at over $2.7 billion, with work ongoing through 2040, but it is hard to imagine that the government does not hope to recoup those costs somehow. When all is considered, it is truly difficult to imagine what benefits the United States gains from the 57th Air Base. The base is important to Romania, of course, which is currently looking across the sea to a Russia that has expanded its Black Sea coast by conquering much of southern Ukraine and turning the Sea of Azov into a Russian lake. But its importance to Romania does not make it important to the United States."

• US strengthens its presence at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

Despite the above article that was picked up by several pro-Republican American publications, the American military magazine, Stars and Stripes, published an article yesterday announcing that the US maintains its military presence at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base to continue the mission aimed at deterring potential Russian aggression along NATO's eastern flank.

The US Army sent a new brigade to Romania to continue the mission aimed at deterring potential Russian aggression along NATO's eastern flank. The Army's 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) replaced the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division during a transfer ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, part of the US Army Garrison at Sea umbrella of installations Black.

"The paratroopers arrived from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a rotational mission near the coastal city of Constanta, where they will train with NATO allies and partners and work in other areas along the Eastern Flank of the military bloc," V Corps spokesman Maj. Joe Bush told the quoted source.

Colonel Duke Reim, commander of the 2nd Brigade, promised to strengthen partnerships in the region and "ensure the security and stability of this vital mission."

American journalists show that after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Romania and neighboring Poland have become the focal point of NATO deterrence, and the Mihail Kogălniceanu base is a strategic point located just over 60 miles from the Odessa region of Ukraine.

"The base is undergoing a multi-billion dollar expansion that will make it one of the largest in Europe. In addition to military facilities for special operations and ground forces, the projects include schools, stores, pharmacies and a hospital for service members and their families," writes Stars and Stripes.

We note that the Mihail Kogălniceanu base serves as a strategic hub for NATO and American operations in the region. It currently hosts over 4,500 American soldiers and is undergoing a major modernization and expansion process. Ongoing projects aim to transform the base into a true military city, capable of permanently accommodating over 10,000 NATO soldiers and their families. The investments include the construction of additional hangars, a new runway for military aircraft, as well as facilities such as a hospital and a school. A specific project, initiated by the US Congress, provides for the construction of a loading and unloading platform for ammunition and explosives, valued at $ 40 million.

Regarding the US troops, military expert Aurel Cazacu told us: "The US needs Romania from a strategic point of view, from the position of our country. No matter what we want to do, the Americans will not give up this strategic partnership and will sanction us in other areas as they did recently with the suspension of our country's inclusion in the Visa Waiver program. The US cannot withdraw its troops from Romania, or rather does not want to do so, because our position is fantastic. With the military equipment in the Deveselu and Mihail Kogălniceanu bases, they have everything that happens in the region between Moscow, Tehran and Tel Aviv under control."

Mr. Cazacu specified that Romanian-American relations have two aspects: the first refers to the need that Americans have in our country from a strategic point of view and of US interests in the Black Sea region, and the second strictly concerns the relationship with the central authorities in Bucharest which, "from President Trump's point of view, made a mistake regarding the management of the presidential elections in our country, in the context in which both Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă had the approval of American politicians to become president of Romania, following the visits made by the two to the US last year, well before the November 24 election."

Going over the second aspect of Romanian-American relations, Aurel Cazacu claims that the strategic partnership between the two states continues, because the Americans greatly need our position on the Black Sea and the port of Constanta - which is the largest port in the region, and mentions that this partnership does not take into account the change of administration in the White House, as long as the priority objective of the US is to be the greatest global military and economic power.