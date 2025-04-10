Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Our country advocates for a "Cultural Compass" that includes the fundamental values of Europe

O.D.
English Section / 10 aprilie

Photo source: Facebook/ Natalia Intotero

The Minister of Culture, Natalia Intotero, represented our country at the Informal Meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the European Union, held in Warsaw, in the context of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU. During the meeting, the Romanian official reiterated our country's commitment to supporting young creators and protecting heritage, informs the Ministry of Culture. The meeting provided a framework for open dialogue between the ministers of culture of the member states, discussing the strategic directions for the new European political framework in culture, called the "Cultural Compass". Natalia Intotero proposed that this strategic instrument include: Protecting cultural heritage, Equitable support for new generations of creators, Facilitated access to culture for young people, Responsible use of emerging technologies, including AI, in support of culture.

Romanian programs to support creativity

The Minister presented a series of programs implemented in Romania that actively support the cultural and creative field: AFCN (Administration of the National Cultural Fund), Artistic Residencies, Fiscal Facilities, Programs such as Start-Up Nation, which support cultural entrepreneurship through non-reimbursable financing. The importance of modern cultural infrastructure and the creation of a European Fund for Cultural Heritage, a proposal previously submitted by Romania in the context of increasing geopolitical and climate risks, was also highlighted.

Culture - pillar of identity and resilience

The Romanian Minister emphasized that, in the current geopolitical context, culture must be seen as a pillar of European cohesion and resilience in the face of global challenges. Among the topics discussed were: Protecting Ukraine's heritage in the context of the war, The future of the "Creative Europe" program after 2027. The participation of the Romanian delegation reconfirmed Romania's active role in shaping the strategic directions of European culture, reaffirming priorities such as: Supporting creativity and young generations, Cultural diversity, Protecting and valorizing national heritage.

