Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Pollution, an older problem than we expected

O.D.
English Section / 3 februarie

Pollution, an older problem than we expected

Versiunea în limba română

Humans have been polluting nature since ancient times, this is the conclusion of a study. Human-caused environmental contamination with lead in the Aegean region began approximately 5,200 years ago, about 1,200 years earlier than previously thought, according to research that also reveals that the expansion of the Roman Empire in Ancient Greece contributed significantly to this pollution. These are the main findings of the study carried out by several German research centers led by the University of Heidelberg and published in the journal Communications and Environment, taken over by the EFE agency. The research, based on the study of samples collected from the bottom of the Aegean Sea, demonstrates that humans contaminated the environment with lead in a very early era of Antiquity, first by the Greek civilization and then by the powerful Roman Empire. The research team, led by Andreas Koutsodendris from Heidelberg University, analyzed the lead content of 14 marine sediment samples taken between 2001 and 2021 in the Aegean Sea, coastal regions of the sea and the Tenaghi Philippon peatland in northeastern Greece. The same team analyzed the pollen and spore content of several samples and combined it with the lead content data to try to find out how and to what extent the ecosystems of the region may have been affected by the social and cultural transformations of the era. They found that the first indication of probable human-caused lead contamination dates back to about 5,200 years ago in the Tenaghi Philippon core, about 1,200 years earlier than the earliest evidence of human-caused lead contamination in peatlands on the Balkan Peninsula. "Since lead was released, among other things, during the production of silver, evidence of increasing lead concentrations in the environment is at the same time an important indicator of socio-economic change," explains Andreas Koutsodendris. The lead and pollen sediment samples analyzed also allowed the research team members to reconstruct the development of vegetation in the Aegean region, as the amount of pollen shows how the land was used. They found that during the Roman expansion in Ancient Greece, around 2,150 years ago, a significant concentration of lead appeared, which was accompanied by intense deforestation. This period was marked by a significant increase in the extraction of gold, silver and other metals for use in coins and other items, an activity that at the same time required large amounts of wood. "These changes coincide with the conquest of Hellenistic Greece by the Romans, who later claimed the region's rich resources for themselves," notes Joseph Maran, an archaeologist and co-author of the study. Since then, lead contamination has been evident in all sediments of the Aegean Sea. The authors conclude that the Aegean Sea is the site of the first probable lead contamination recorded in a marine environment.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

03 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 03 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

03 februarie
Ediţia din 03.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7959
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2638
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9541
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur430.9044

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb