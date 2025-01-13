Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Prada interested in taking over Versace

A.V.
English Section / 13 ianuarie

Prada interested in taking over Versace

Versiunea în limba română

Italian fashion house Prada is among the parties interested in buying luxury brand Versace, which is being put up for sale by US company Capri Holdings, Il Sole 24 reported on Friday, according to Reuters.

In November, Tapestry - the owner of the Coach brand - abandoned an $8.5 billion deal to acquire Capri, which owns luxury brand Michael Kors.

After a deal to create a luxury conglomerate in the US fell through, Capri executives have not ruled out a potential sale of its brands. As a result, Capri has hired banking group Barclays to analyze its strategic options, including selling the Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. They do not rule out the possibility of the entire Capri Holdings group being put up for sale.

In November, Capri reported a worse-than-expected decline in quarterly revenue, amid a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods.

When contacted by Reuters, Prada representatives declined to comment on the Versace interest.

US banking group Citi is advising Prada on the potential sale of the Versace brand, the Italian publication said. Citi has worked with Prada in the past on a dual listing project that was suspended.

The source said other luxury groups, as well as private equity funds, are also interested in Versace, but the value of the transaction is still under discussion.

Versace, founded in Milan in 1978 by Italian designer Gianni Versace and still led by his sister Donatella as creative director, has become known for its bold and opulent prints, including the iconic Medusa motif.

Versace made a fifth of Capri's revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2024, or $1 billion out of a total of $5.2 billion for the group, compared with $5.6 billion the previous year.

Prada, a brand with a rigorous style and bearing the mark of creative director Miuccia Prada, defied the industry decline, with its sales increasing by 18% in the third quarter of 2024.

A Skyquest Technology analysis shows that the luxury goods market was valued at $242.8 billion in 2023 and rose to $255.91 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach $389.77 billion in 2032, based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period 2025-2032.

According to the cited source, the luxury goods market is highly competitive, emphasizing innovation, efficiency and quality.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

13 ianuarie
Ediţia din 13.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
domeniileostrov.ro
leonidas-universitate.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9728
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8266
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2812
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9363
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur415.8147

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

erfi.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb