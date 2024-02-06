Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Proposals for exemptions from the taxation of medical leave

I.Ghe.
English Section / 6 februarie

Proposals for exemptions from the taxation of medical leave

Versiunea în limba română

The 10% taxation of medical leave, a measure introduced by GEO 115/2023, is contested by some leaders of the governing coalition who want to eliminate this tax for certain categories of patients, through a legislative amendment. Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc (PNL) announced, yesterday, during a debate at the Parliament, that the liberals will initiate an amendment to eliminate the 10% taxation of medical leaves.

Nicoleta Pauliuc stated: "We cannot accept that when an oncology patient gets sick, goes for treatment, the medical leave that the state gives him to support him to go on and achieve victory with this diagnosis, to be taxed ". His lordship showed that the amendment introduced by the PNL parliamentarians covers not only the oncological patient but also a series of categories, such as "maternity leave and maternal risk, for the care of the sick child".

After the liberal senator's announcement, Alexandru Rafila - the Minister of Health - declared that a solution is being sought as quickly as possible for the elimination of the 10% taxation of medical leaves, but only for oncology patients. The minister stated at Digi 24 that a simple option for amending the normative act is also an emergency ordinance.

Minister Rafila also said: "Fiscal matters in Romania and the rethinking of some fiscal measures have left the Ministry of Finance, but I don't think that oncology patients have to bear this. We had a discussion with colleagues after this tax was introduced to find a faster solution. (...) It was a general measure related to medical leave; I don't think most of the holidays are for oncology patients. They must be protected. Let's solve their problem. It is important that these medical leaves are also controlled by the House (CNAS), to see where there are exaggerations; I'm not referring to cancer patients. The House should do its duty and control how these leaves are issued".

The government decided, at the end of last year, that the Romanians who enter this year on medical leave will be charged additionally. More precisely, those who enter sick leave will pay 10% health contributions from the allowance received during this period. Only those who need time off due to a work accident or occupational disease are exempt. The percentage is applied to the gross amount of the salary, entered by the employer in the employment contract.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

06 februarie
Ediţia din 06.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9736
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6270
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3208
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8270
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.2057

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb