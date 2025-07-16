Remus Vulpescu, BVB: We are working hard to include the market in the MSCI Emerging Markets index

Versiunea în limba română

The next level of development of the Romanian capital market, for which the Bucharest Stock Exchange is working hard, is inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets index, which will pave the way for total assets of 1,300 billion dollars globally, through the funds that track this index, said yesterday, Remus Vulpescu, the new general manager of BVB, on the occasion of a press conference marking 60 years of industrial activity of Alro Slatina.

Remus Vulpescu added: "The Bucharest Stock Exchange, as a capital market operator, assumes three missions - facilitating sustainable financing, by accelerating the flow of capital to issuers' green projects; we are working to complete the financial market infrastructure project and regional expansion. Then, through initiatives such as BVB Research and BVB Arena, we continue to attract capital and companies that can follow successful examples, such as Alro, transforming local innovation into stock market value. Finally, digitalization and accessibility - we are expanding trading channels and financial education, so that more and more Romanians can participate in the success of real economic growth, through the Bucharest Stock Exchange".

According to the BVB director, one of his priorities is to increase market liquidity, through derivative products, by encouraging the adoption of ESG reporting standards and, in general, all corporate governance standards, including within the framework of Romania's accession process to the OECD.

"We are working to simplify access (ed. to the market) for issuers and investors, in full compliance with the rules established at national and European level. We promote, in all ways we can, alignment with the European clean industry strategy, of course by promoting the financing of companies that reduce energy intensity and diversify their value chains."

Our capital market was promoted to the emerging category by the FTSE Russell agency in 2020, but in the MSCI hierarchy - the most important global index provider - it is still a frontier market. MSCI recently classified the Romanian capital market as an Advanced Frontier Market, part of a small group of five countries included in this new subcategory introduced in 2025, namely Slovenia, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. According to estimates, the shares of Romanian companies will have the largest weight in the new MSCI indices dedicated to Advanced Frontier Markets, according to a BVB press release.

Remus Vulpescu took over as CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the beginning of this month, replacing Adrian Tănase, who led the Romanian capital market operator for seven and a half years. During Tănase's tenure, the market became an emerging market in the FTSE Russell hierarchy, Hidroelectrica was listed - following the largest public offering in the market's history - and overall liquidity increased. In contrast, the implementation of the Central Counterparty project, necessary for the launch of financial derivatives, was delayed, but Adrian Tănase remained president of CCP.RO Bucharest, the company under whose umbrella the CCP was developed, to see the project through to completion.